This course is geared towards anyone looking to take the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This certification focuses predominately on computer support or helpdesk. This course gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by many in their preparation of the CompTIA A+ certification exam. We’ll learn about the exam process, expectations, and tip & tricks that can be used in passing the exam. Using these approaches, regardless of your skill levels in the topics and objective areas of the exam. If you’re already working in the industry or already have experience working as a helpdesk individual for a good length of time, this prep course will cover the more focused details about the exam. If you’re not as experienced, you’ll see not just the focus on exams details, but will also be given tips and tricks for passing the exam. You’ll also have some practice exploring some exam questions focusing in core concepts. If you’ve ever wanted to become certified as a CompTIA A+ technician, this course will help serve as your guide. This course has a wide array of exercises, such as videos, reading, peer review writing assignments, quizzes, and discussion questions. The only equipment needed is a computer with internet access.
Basic understanding of computers, and computing operations.
- Helpdesk
- Computer Troubleshooting
- Technical Support
- Software
- hardware
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Introduction
Welcome to the first module. This module introduces the course and provides an overview of the CompTIA exam.
Exploring the Exam Process
This module focuses on the exam process. This includes pre/post portions of the exam requirements and areas such as objective review and exam registration.
Tips & Tricks
This module focuses on tips and tricks that you can use to pass the exam. This module is broken up into several lessons. This module also looks at strategies learners have used to be successful in passing the exams.
Practice Questions
This module focuses on practice questions. It is broken up into several lessons with each focused on a core concept.
Practice Exam
This final module focuses on practice questions. This module covers questions in several domains as described in Module 4.
