This course is geared towards anyone looking to take the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This certification focuses predominately on computer support or helpdesk. This course gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by many in their preparation of the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This course focuses on two primary areas, visual based questions, and simulation-based questions that are based on common core concepts of the exams. Using these approaches, regardless of your skill levels in the topics and objective areas of the exam, should provide you a glimpse of what a tier 1 helpdesk would be. If you’re already working in the industry or already have experience working as a helpdesk individual for a good length of time, this practice course will cover the more focused details about the exam. If you’re not as experienced, you’ll see not just the focus on exams details, but will also be given the opportunity to explore and grow. If you’ve ever wanted to become certified as a CompTIA A+ technician, this course will help serve as your guide. This course has a wide array of exercises, all with the purpose of ensuring that you have the tools needed to be successful of your exam. The only equipment needed is a computer with internet access.
Basic understanding of computers, and computing operations.
- Helpdesk
- Computer Troubleshooting
- Technical Support
- Software
- hardware
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
CompTIA Exam Overview
This introductory module outlines what this course is about and what you will be learning.
Visual Identification of key Components & Concepts
This module will allow you the ability to practice common matching and visual identification questions; examples may include computer hardware, interfaces, and/or peripherals.
Practice Demonstrations
This module will allow the learner the ability to practice common scenarios and other interactive lab content that is often examined on the CompTIA A+ Exam.
