About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic understanding of computers, and computing operations.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Helpdesk
  • Computer Troubleshooting
  • Technical Support
  • Software
  • hardware
Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

CompTIA Exam Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
7 hours to complete

Visual Identification of key Components & Concepts

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 6 min)
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Practice Demonstrations

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 5 min)

