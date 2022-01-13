Chevron Left
This course is geared towards anyone looking to take the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This certification focuses predominately on computer support or helpdesk. This course gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by many in their preparation of the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This course focuses on two primary areas, visual based questions, and simulation-based questions that are based on common core concepts of the exams. Using these approaches, regardless of your skill levels in the topics and objective areas of the exam, should provide you a glimpse of what a tier 1 helpdesk would be. If you’re already working in the industry or already have experience working as a helpdesk individual for a good length of time, this practice course will cover the more focused details about the exam. If you’re not as experienced, you’ll see not just the focus on exams details, but will also be given the opportunity to explore and grow. If you’ve ever wanted to become certified as a CompTIA A+ technician, this course will help serve as your guide. This course has a wide array of exercises, all with the purpose of ensuring that you have the tools needed to be successful of your exam. The only equipment needed is a computer with internet access. It is assumed that you have completed the Google CompTIA A+ course....
By Muhammad Z I K

Jan 13, 2022

All Contents are very well structured and easy to learn.

By MOHAMMED V S

Apr 22, 2022

EXCELLENT

By Zaglul H

Mar 19, 2022

Good

By RobbieGuerrero

Jul 30, 2021

For someone that has previous experience with CompTIA A+, the course did not seem like a problem. There were areas that require further development. All considering the VPN exercises lacked in direction and facilitation of exercise. Not enough information for the exercises, and it seemed that the practice manual should be required. It was a challenge.

Although I expect challenges, I should also have all the information beforehand.

I feel that the course, the practice course, is just a primer for a real in-depth study course.

By Emma B

May 15, 2021

Please add some resources, so we can read and learn.

By Shaniece

Feb 18, 2022

I have no knowledge of this subject and thought this course would teach me but this course is a review or so it seems

By Jose M R

Oct 28, 2021

Labs were unresponsive, some of the course material is not covered in the Comptia A+ objectives. Needs work

By Frieda S

Dec 17, 2021

I do not know why they have this course up. I does not work, most of the slides are frozen objects do not move, when I tried to chat with tech they were clueless what I am talking about. I do not have time to be stuck with waste of my time. Why are offering this course when it is not even working

By Kenneth R

Sep 17, 2021

Doesn't properly go over material, some of the information and definitions are straight up incorrect, other parts of comparison are debatable at best.

By Don

Nov 8, 2021

Already, there are issues with the courses also I actually have the CompTIA A+ Exam Cram book and this doesn't even start with the basics.

By Predrag B

Apr 19, 2022

It is not a course, but more like a test - while not offering any prior knowledge.

By Aidan W

Jan 17, 2022

Poor design. Lots of errors feel like I am worse off from taking this.

By Luis G

Mar 21, 2022

They ask for so many questions, without givin you an introductions

By Avi M

Aug 21, 2021

Many of the answers incorrect. Very disappointing.

By Compton C

Oct 11, 2021

Alot of the materials are incorrect and out dated.

