By Muhammad Z I K•
Jan 13, 2022
All Contents are very well structured and easy to learn.
By MOHAMMED V S•
Apr 22, 2022
EXCELLENT
By Zaglul H•
Mar 19, 2022
Good
By RobbieGuerrero•
Jul 30, 2021
For someone that has previous experience with CompTIA A+, the course did not seem like a problem. There were areas that require further development. All considering the VPN exercises lacked in direction and facilitation of exercise. Not enough information for the exercises, and it seemed that the practice manual should be required. It was a challenge.
Although I expect challenges, I should also have all the information beforehand.
I feel that the course, the practice course, is just a primer for a real in-depth study course.
By Emma B•
May 15, 2021
Please add some resources, so we can read and learn.
By Shaniece•
Feb 18, 2022
I have no knowledge of this subject and thought this course would teach me but this course is a review or so it seems
By Jose M R•
Oct 28, 2021
Labs were unresponsive, some of the course material is not covered in the Comptia A+ objectives. Needs work
By Frieda S•
Dec 17, 2021
I do not know why they have this course up. I does not work, most of the slides are frozen objects do not move, when I tried to chat with tech they were clueless what I am talking about. I do not have time to be stuck with waste of my time. Why are offering this course when it is not even working
By Kenneth R•
Sep 17, 2021
Doesn't properly go over material, some of the information and definitions are straight up incorrect, other parts of comparison are debatable at best.
By Don•
Nov 8, 2021
Already, there are issues with the courses also I actually have the CompTIA A+ Exam Cram book and this doesn't even start with the basics.
By Predrag B•
Apr 19, 2022
It is not a course, but more like a test - while not offering any prior knowledge.
By Aidan W•
Jan 17, 2022
Poor design. Lots of errors feel like I am worse off from taking this.
By Luis G•
Mar 21, 2022
They ask for so many questions, without givin you an introductions
By Avi M•
Aug 21, 2021
Many of the answers incorrect. Very disappointing.
By Compton C•
Oct 11, 2021
Alot of the materials are incorrect and out dated.