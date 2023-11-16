Prepare for a successful IT career with our comprehensive CompTIA A+ Certification Practice Exams. This course covers Core 1 and Core 2 and equips you with the IT skills needed for roles like Computer Technician, IT Support Specialist, Help Desk Technician, IT Support Manager and more.
Practice Exams for CompTIA A+ Certification: Core 1 & Core 2
This course is part of Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Prepare for the CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 and Core 2 exams, and understand their importance, structure, and winning strategies.
Gain hands-on proficiency in diagnosing and resolving hardware/software issues, mastering network fundamentals, and tackling mobile devices.
Apply operating systems, security protocols, cloud computing, and virtualization principles to ensure Core 2 CompTIA exam preparation.
Master IT hardware, software, networking, security, and troubleshooting for CompTIA A+ success.
November 2023
4 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about the eligibility requirements for the CompTIA A+ Certification exams, the domains and testing methods, exam-taking strategies, and additional study resources and tips. You can also assess your readiness for the CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2 mock exams through two practice quizzes.
In this module, you will complete a CompTIA A+ Core 1 exam simulation with the same number and type of questions.
In this module, you will complete a CompTIA A+ Core 2 exam simulation with the same number and type of questions.
Frequently asked questions
The CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2 exams assess one’s proficiency and comprehension of fundamental IT concepts. This includes a comprehensive understanding of hardware, software, networking, security, and troubleshooting.
IT professionals looking to validate their knowledge and skills in IT fundamentals and who want to prepare for the CompTIA A+ Certification exam will benefit from this course. Success in the CompTIA A+ exam certifies candidates’ readiness to embark on a career as an IT practitioner, for example, an IT Support Specialist.
