IBM
Practice Exams for CompTIA A+ Certification: Core 1 & Core 2
IBM

Practice Exams for CompTIA A+ Certification: Core 1 & Core 2

This course is part of Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team

Instructor: IBM Skills Network Team

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Prepare for the CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 and Core 2 exams, and understand their importance, structure, and winning strategies.

  • Gain hands-on proficiency in diagnosing and resolving hardware/software issues, mastering network fundamentals, and tackling mobile devices.

  • Apply operating systems, security protocols, cloud computing, and virtualization principles to ensure Core 2 CompTIA exam preparation.

  • Master IT hardware, software, networking, security, and troubleshooting for CompTIA A+ success.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Earn 30% off your CompTIA ITF+ certifications

Placeholder
Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the eligibility requirements for the CompTIA A+ Certification exams, the domains and testing methods, exam-taking strategies, and additional study resources and tips. You can also assess your readiness for the CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2 mock exams through two practice quizzes.

What's included

3 videos3 readings2 assignments2 plugins

In this module, you will complete a CompTIA A+ Core 1 exam simulation with the same number and type of questions.

What's included

1 reading1 assignment

In this module, you will complete a CompTIA A+ Core 2 exam simulation with the same number and type of questions.

What's included

4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses756,186 learners

Offered by

IBM

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions