Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization
Preparation for CompTIA A+ Certification Specialization

Prepare for CompTIA A+ Core 1 & 2 certifications.. Explore Core 1 and Core 2 elements, which will provide basic IT knowledge and skills and prepare for the CompTIA A+ certification.

IBM Skills Network Team
Shaun Manzano

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

What you'll learn

  • Describe and troubleshoot laptop, mobile device, video, resolution, networking, storage, motherboard, CPU, BIOS, and power supply issues.

  • Troubleshoot various printer types and settings, and list common features and commands across operating systems.

  • Explain the advantages of using Active Directory, Microsoft Windows security tools, data destruction for mobile device security.

  • Demonstrate mastery of CompTIA A+ Core 1 and Core 2 domains by completing mock certification exams.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Core 1: Hardware and Network Troubleshooting

Course 1 15 hours 4.6 (34 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe laptop components and accessories and apply troubleshooting methods to laptops, mobile devices, and video and resolution issues.

  • Explain networking infrastructures, describe storage device options, identify network troubleshooting tools, and troubleshoot storage issues.

  • Define motherboard components and CPU types, configure BIOS settings, summarize power supply basics, and troubleshoot these items.

  • Identify printer types, components, and settings and troubleshoot basic, advanced, laser, and impact printer issues.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Laptop and Mobile Components
Category: Hardware Troubleshooting
Category: Printer Components and Settings
Category: Network Troubleshooting
Category: Motherboard and Storage Components

Core 2: OS, Software, Security and Operational Procedures

Course 2 24 hours 4.8 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • List common features and commands of Microsoft Windows, Apple macOS, Linux OSs, and adjust preferences with command line and console tools.

  • Describe OS features, how to install and update OS, troubleshoot common issues, and summarize the importance of SOHO networks.

  • Explain the advantages of using active directory, MS Windows security tools, and data destruction to secure mobile devices.

  • Evaluate IT support practices while assessing the utility of privacy, automation, safety, and control methods and define malware best practices.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Technical Support
Category: security
Category: Operating Systems
Category: IT Troubleshooting
Category: Mobile Devices

Practice Exams for CompTIA A+ Certification: Core 1 & Core 2

Course 3 5 hours

What you'll learn

  • Prepare for the CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 and Core 2 exams, and understand their importance, structure, and winning strategies.

  • Gain hands-on proficiency in diagnosing and resolving hardware/software issues, mastering network fundamentals, and tackling mobile devices.

  • Apply operating systems, security protocols, cloud computing, and virtualization principles to ensure Core 2 CompTIA exam preparation.

  • Master IT hardware, software, networking, security, and troubleshooting for CompTIA A+ success.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Certification Test
Category: Troubleshooting (Problem Solving)
Category: Exam Practice
Category: security
Category: CompTIA A+

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses759,302 learners

Offered by

IBM

