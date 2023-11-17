This specialization is your gateway to a thriving career in the dynamic field of Information Technology (IT). In today’s technology-driven world, IT professionals equipped with the knowledge and expertise to maintain, troubleshoot, and secure computer systems are in high demand. This program consists of three comprehensive courses tailored to provide learners with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to excel in the IT industry.
This intermediate-level specialization is designed for learners who have some basic knowledge of IT fundamentals and IT setup and troubleshooting skills. The knowledge gained throughout the three courses not only prepares learners for the CompTIA A+ Certification exams, but also positions them as a valuable asset to organizations looking for proficient IT professionals.
In addition to receiving an IBM credential upon successful completion of this specialization, it provides a dual benefit of preparing you for the CompTIA A+ Certification Exam, which can attest to your skills, helping you gain a competitive advantage.
Learners should already be familiar with IT fundamentals (ITF+) content before taking this course. If you are not familiar with this content, we highly suggest you take the IBM IT Support Professional Certificate or IBM Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization to learn these skills.
