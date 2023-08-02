IBM
Practice Exam for CompTIA ITF+ Certification
Practice Exam for CompTIA ITF+ Certification

IBM Skills Network Team
Roopa Raghavan

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

What you'll learn

  • Practice and check your readiness for the CompTIA ITF+ Certification exam that tests your proficiency in IT Fundamentals.

  • Summarize how to set up and install common peripheral devices, secure a basic wireless network, and the importance of Cloud+ Certification exam.

  • Describe the components of an OS, identify programming language categories, define programming & database concepts, and methods used to interface.

  • Identify best security practices, including confidentiality, integrity, and availability concerns of secure devices, and describe IT concepts.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

There are 3 modules in this course

In module one, you will learn about the eligibility requirements for the CompTIA ITF+ Certification exam, the domains and testing methods, exam-taking strategies, and additional study resources and tips. You can also assess your readiness for the CompTIA ITF+ mock exam through a practice quiz.

In this module, you will complete a simulation of the CompTIA ITF+ exam with the same number and type of questions.

In this module, you will learn about the next steps you can take after completing this course, and you will have the chance to complete an honors module on the Cloud Basics exam.

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
