This short course from IBM will test your readiness for the CompTIA ITF+ Certification exam. Success in the CompTIA ITF+ exam certifies candidates’ readiness to embark on a career as an IT practitioner, for example, an IT Support Specialist.
Practice Exam for CompTIA ITF+ Certification
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Practice and check your readiness for the CompTIA ITF+ Certification exam that tests your proficiency in IT Fundamentals.
Summarize how to set up and install common peripheral devices, secure a basic wireless network, and the importance of Cloud+ Certification exam.
Describe the components of an OS, identify programming language categories, define programming & database concepts, and methods used to interface.
Identify best security practices, including confidentiality, integrity, and availability concerns of secure devices, and describe IT concepts.
There are 3 modules in this course
In module one, you will learn about the eligibility requirements for the CompTIA ITF+ Certification exam, the domains and testing methods, exam-taking strategies, and additional study resources and tips. You can also assess your readiness for the CompTIA ITF+ mock exam through a practice quiz.
2 videos1 reading1 assignment4 plugins
In this module, you will complete a simulation of the CompTIA ITF+ exam with the same number and type of questions.
1 reading1 assignment
In this module, you will learn about the next steps you can take after completing this course, and you will have the chance to complete an honors module on the Cloud Basics exam.
3 readings1 quiz2 plugins
