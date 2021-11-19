Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for CompTIA Exam Prep by LearnQuest

3.1
stars
50 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

This course is geared towards anyone looking to take the CompTIA A+ certification exam. This certification focuses predominately on computer support or helpdesk. This course gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by many in their preparation of the CompTIA A+ certification exam. We’ll learn about the exam process, expectations, and tip & tricks that can be used in passing the exam. Using these approaches, regardless of your skill levels in the topics and objective areas of the exam. If you’re already working in the industry or already have experience working as a helpdesk individual for a good length of time, this prep course will cover the more focused details about the exam. If you’re not as experienced, you’ll see not just the focus on exams details, but will also be given tips and tricks for passing the exam. You’ll also have some practice exploring some exam questions focusing in core concepts. If you’ve ever wanted to become certified as a CompTIA A+ technician, this course will help serve as your guide. This course has a wide array of exercises, such as videos, reading, peer review writing assignments, quizzes, and discussion questions. The only equipment needed is a computer with internet access. It is assumed that you have completed the Google CompTIA A+ course....
Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for CompTIA Exam Prep

By Kurt B

Nov 18, 2021

While this course does have useful, architectural tips and information for the A+ exam, it's nothing that couldn't be found for free elsewhere. The final practice exams also are unfortunately riddled with spelling and grammar errors that make some questions unintelligible, sometimes the right answer the test is looking for is not one of the offered options, and some questions are just objectively wrong. I don't feel it was worth the price I paid.

By David A

Dec 21, 2021

To preface this, I have completed about 15 courses on Coursera and have a general set of expectations for what a course on this platform should be. 8​0% of the course was talking about what the process is for getting signed up for the CompTIA A+ exam, what to expect during the exam and how to interpret the results of the exam. There is no instruction on any of the material covered by the exam. I have already passed the Network+ and Security+ exams and have been preparing for the A+ for a few weeks. I had hoped to gain more understanding, but the only useful part of this course was getting a baseline for what I need to study based off of the quiz at the end.

By Lewis G

Dec 7, 2021

May have jumped into the course too quickly as I thought I was getting more CompTIA content to deepen my knowledge. Please be advised that this course is designed to give you tips for testing only and does not cover the content of the exam other than the "top" objectives that you can obtain for free from the CompTIA website. Only spend the money if you need help and/or want to get a better understanding of the test itself.

By Beegee O

Sep 19, 2021

no good info, better stuff on youtube and plenty of free practice questions for free online. waste of money

By Sky O

May 22, 2021

Learnquest sucks

By Nickayla C

Feb 1, 2022

This course is essential in identifying your strengths and weaknesses in subjects covered in the CompTIA A+ exam. Do not attempt the exam without having tried this first!

By LEONEL Y V M

Jan 5, 2022

excelente de mucha ayuda, muy intuitivo, buena metodologia. especial lo recomiendo.

By Andrew F

Mar 29, 2022

The videos are weak, but the testing and questions are on point

By Hannah D

Sep 7, 2021

This was a great prep course but it doesn't cover enough to make me feel comfortable going straight into the exam. I will continue working on quizzes and practice exams before moving forward.

By Liam T

Nov 26, 2021

I​ could have had more videos explaining things prior to the exams. (Examples)

By Jean S

Jul 17, 2021

I feel that the course would ask questions before the material was introduced. I guess that is good as long as it is not a test. As an instructor I would ask questions knowing that the students had no idea of what the answer was knowing that those questions would be covered in the actual lesson. When it came for test time the students were primed for the test and were successful. In this course it was the opposite. The subject was not even covered until the next lesson. Made no sense...

By Bart H

Nov 3, 2021

Disappointed in that it was an overview of how to handle the test and not really teach anything that is on the test. Yes there were questions that would be on the test starting in week 3, but the first week was things that are basically on CompTIA's website.

By Matheus I

Feb 3, 2022

Too much information about the exam that can be easily found for free. Not enough practice questions and no frasg and drop or simulation questions which are actually relevant and helpful for the exam

By Alisa M

Jul 21, 2021

Not really a prep class, doesn't do ANY review at all. Without paying the $49, you can't even take the little three-question quizzes. Not worth it.

By Malcolm M

Sep 6, 2021

I​'m trying to UNenroll from this course. It has amounted to a waste of time. I'm trying to prepare FOR the exam ... as in study for the the exam... NOT prepare to take the exam as in... "How do I go about registering for the exam? And how long is it? How much time should I set asisde and how does one even go about taking an exam?" I doubt there are very many people who could pass the exam but need a course to tell them who they'd go about renewing their certification once it's obtained or need to be quized on how much it costs to RE-certify.

By Maxwell A

Apr 8, 2021

This does not prepare you for the exam. It gives you a basic overview of why you should take the exam and the general concepts that will be on the exam. No practice tests are provided, no further details are provided.

By Jochem M

Dec 22, 2021

nothing good about it :(

By JP

Mar 3, 2022

aweful wast of time

