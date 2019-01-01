As COO and CPO for CertNexus, Megan Smith Branch is responsible for the development, delivery and product engagement of CertNexus’ emerging technology certification solutions. As a leader in training and product engagement, Megan understands what it takes to create a successful certification program. Her key objective is to create, promote and maintain high stakes certifications within emerging technologies so that organizations can accelerate technology initiatives through the building and validation of knowledge and skills within IoT, Data Science, AI and Cybersecurity. Megan sits on the board of the California Technology Council, is a member of the IoT Talent Consortium and Cybersecurity Credentials Collaborative (C3), NICE Training and Certification Working Group.