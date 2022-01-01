About this Professional Certificate

The Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner™ (CAIP) specialization prepares learners to earn an industry validated certification which will differentiate themselves from other job candidates and demnstrate proficiency in the concepts of Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) found in CAIP. AI and ML have become an essential part of the toolset for many organizations. When used effectively, these tools provide actionable insights that drive critical decisions and enable organizations to create exciting, new, and innovative products and services. This specialization shows you how to apply various approaches and algorithms to solve business problems through AI and ML, follow a methodical workflow to develop sound solutions, use open source, off-the-shelf tools to develop, test, and deploy those solutions, and ensure that they protect the privacy of users. The specialization is designed for data science practitioners entering the field of artificial intelligence and will prepare learners for the CAIP certification exam. Your journey to CAIP Certification 1) Complete the Coursera Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner Professional Certificate 2) Review the CAIP AIP Exam Blueprint 3) Purchase your CAIP Exam Voucher 4) Register for your CAIP Exam
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

What is a Professional Certificate?

Build the Skills to Get Job Ready

Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.

Hands-On Projects

Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.

Earn a Career Credential

When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.

There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Solve Business Problems with AI and Machine Learning

4.6
stars
17 ratings
3 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Follow a Machine Learning Workflow

Course3

Course 3

Build Regression, Classification, and Clustering Models

Course4

Course 4

Build Decision Trees, SVMs, and Artificial Neural Networks

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

CertNexus

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder