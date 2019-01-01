Stacey McBrine has more than 30 years’ experience analyzing, securing, designing and implementing diverse systems and networking architectures. As systems analyst he was instrumental in successful design and development of many software solutions using a broad pallet of languages from assembly language, to Oracle. Through his consulting services he has assisted numerous organizations to improve, automate and secure business processes and their supporting systems. Stacey has authored two books and was technical editor for a recent networking course. Among his many roles he recently served on the Information and Communications Technology Council’s Cyber Security Advisory Committee. Bringing his real world experience to the classroom since 1999, his emphasis has been focused on security related training and leading edge technology which today includes AI and IoT. Whether in the classroom or through live online sessions, he enjoys sharing his depth and breadth of experience and his common sense approach to security, technology and business processes. He has delivered Train the Trainer events for several security programs and was awarded the CompTIA outstanding TTT Instructor award in 2018 and the Cisco 2020 Routing & Switching Instructor Excellence Award. Stacey is an authorized instructor for ISC2, Cisco, Logical Operations, CompTIA, and EC-Council. Having held industry certifications since 1997, Stacey was one of the first 2000 people in the world to achieve MCSE certification for Windows 2000. His current certifications include CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundation, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP.