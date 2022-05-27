This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to determine if a business issue is appropriate for a data science project and apply the data science process.
This course is part of the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
2 years of business experience or equivalent.
Stacey McBrineCDSP, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CFR, CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundations, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Initiate a Data Science Project
Before you dive into the technical details of data science, you need to understand how data science fits within a larger business context. On the job, you'll be applying your skills to achieve one or more business goals, so it's important to keep those goals in mind all throughout the project. In this first module, you'll begin developing a data science project that can achieve these goals.
Formulate a Data Science Problem
Now that you have a greater understanding of the project's goals and design principles, you can start thinking about how to approach the project using the power of data science. In this module, you'll contextualize your work as a potential solution to a data-driven problem.
Apply What You've Learned
You'll work on a project in which you'll apply your knowledge of the material in this course to practical scenarios.
About the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
The field of Data Science has topped the Linked In Emerging Jobs list for the last 3 years with a projected growth of 28% annually and the World Economic Forum lists Data Analytics and Scientists as the top emerging job for 2022.
