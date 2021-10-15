Chevron Left
Address Business Issues with Data Science by CertNexus

About the Course

This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to determine if a business issue is appropriate for a data science project and apply the data science process. The typical student in this course will have experience in a business setting and a high-level understanding of fundamental data science concepts, including, but not limited to: types of data, data science roles, the overall data science lifecycle, and the benefits and challenges of data science....
