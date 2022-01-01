- Data Manipulation
- Machine Learning
- Data Analysis
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Data Model
- Data-Informed Decision-Making
- Scope (Project Management)
- Business Process
- Cleaning
- Data Mining
- Data Insight
- Dissemination
CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career in Data Science. Master strategies to implement Data Science techniques in order to solve business problems.
Offered By
What you will learn
Communicate results of a model via web apps, and implement an d test pipelines that automate the model training, tuning and deployment process.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
At the conclusion of each course, learners will have the opportunity to complete a project which can be added to their portfolio of work. Projects include:
Address a Business Issue with Data Science
Extract, Transform, and Load Data
Data Analysis
Training a Machine Learning Model
Presenting a Data Science Project
The typical learner will have several years of experience with computing technology, including some aptitude in computer programming.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Address Business Issues with Data Science
This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to determine if a business issue is appropriate for a data science project and apply the data science process.
Extract, Transform, and Load Data
This course is designed for business and data professional seeking to learn the first technical phase of the data science process known as Extract, Transform and Load or ETL.
Analyze Data
This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to analyze data to gain insight, use statistical analysis methods to explore the underlying distribution of data, use visualizations such as histograms, scatter plots, and maps to analyze data and preprocess data to produce a dataset ready for training.
Train Machine Learning Models
This course is designed for business professionals that wish to identify basic concepts that make up machine learning, test model hypothesis using a design of experiments and train, tune and evaluate models using algorithms that solve classification, regression and forecasting, and clustering problems.
Instructors
Stacey McBrineCDSP, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CFR, CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundations, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP
Offered by
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
