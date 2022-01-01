About this Professional Certificate

The field of Data Science has topped the Linked In Emerging Jobs list for the last 3 years with a projected growth of 28% annually and the World Economic Forum lists Data Analytics and Scientists as the top emerging job for 2022. Data can reveal insights and inform business—by guiding decisions and influencing day-to-day operations. This specialization will teach learners how to analyze, understand, manipulate, and present data within an effective and repeatable process framework and will enable you to bring value to the business by putting data science concepts into practice. This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to more effectively extract insights from their work and leverage that insight in addressing business issues, thereby bringing greater value to the business. The typical student in this course will have several years of experience with computing technology, including some aptitude in computer programming. Certified Data Science Practitioner (CDSP) will prepare learners for the CertNexus CDSP certification exam. To complete your journey to the CDSP Certification Complete the Coursera Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate. Review the CDSP Exam Blueprint. Purchase your CDSP Exam Voucher. Register for your CDSP Exam.
