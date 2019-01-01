Currently a Data Engineer at Artsy, Mentor at Women in AI Academy Sarah was a Subject Expert Contributor for the Certified Data Science Practitioner 110 Exam and author of the certificate program. Sarah is an experienced Data Scientist with a demonstrated history of working in marketing and other industries. She has a passion for generating interest in Data Science with girls and women and can be seen often sharing her enthusiasm across social platforms. Sarah is particularly skilled in building and monitoring Machine Learning models.