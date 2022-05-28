This course is designed for business and data professional seeking to learn the first technical phase of the data science process known as Extract, Transform and Load or ETL.
This course is part of the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).
Skills you will gain
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Cleaning
- Data Mining
Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).
Instructors
Stacey McBrineCDSP, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CFR, CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundations, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP
Offered by
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Extract Data
The first truly hands-on technical phase of the data science process is actually a combination of related tasks known as extract, transform, and load (ETL). This is where you, the data science practitioner, start to mold and shape the data so that it can be as useful as possible for the later steps in the data science process. In this course, you'll go through each ETL task in order, starting with "E" (extract).
Transform Data
The next step in the ETL process is transformation. You'll spend this next module adjusting your data so that it's in a more useful state.
Load Data
The last step in the ETL process is loading. In this module, you'll take the data you transformed and put it into a destination format and location, where it will be ready for you to work on as the project progresses.
Apply What You've Learned
You'll work on a project in which you'll apply your knowledge of the material in this course to a practical scenario.
About the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
The field of Data Science has topped the Linked In Emerging Jobs list for the last 3 years with a projected growth of 28% annually and the World Economic Forum lists Data Analytics and Scientists as the top emerging job for 2022.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.