About this Course

6,869 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner
Intermediate Level

Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Cleaning
  • Data Mining
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner
Intermediate Level

Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Extract Data

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Transform Data

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Load Data

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Apply What You've Learned

3 hours to complete

About the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder