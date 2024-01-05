Microsoft
Extract, Transform and Load Data in Power BI
Microsoft

Extract, Transform and Load Data in Power BI

This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

30,195 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(351 reviews)

|

92%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to set up a data source and explain and configure storage modes in Power BI.

  • How to prepare for data modeling by cleaning and transforming data.

  • How to use profiling tools to identify data anomalies.

  • How to reference queries and dataflows and use the Advanced Editor to modify code. 

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

14 quizzes, 5 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(351 reviews)

|

92%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you'll set up data sources and explore the different data source capabilities in Power BI.

What's included

9 videos16 readings4 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts

In this module, you'll practice cleaning and transforming data to prepare for data modeling in later courses.

What's included

13 videos15 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you'll gain an understanding of the load portion of the ETL process and practice data profiling and advanced queries.

What's included

12 videos12 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

In this module, you'll be assessed on the key skills covered in the course.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.5 (92 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses651,131 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 351

4.5

351 reviews

  • 5 stars

    71.46%

  • 4 stars

    17.79%

  • 3 stars

    5.64%

  • 2 stars

    2.82%

  • 1 star

    2.25%

UA
4

Reviewed on Jan 4, 2024

MH
5

Reviewed on Feb 12, 2024

BI
4

Reviewed on Nov 7, 2023

View more reviews

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions