This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Extract, Transform and Load Data in Power BI
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
30,195 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(351 reviews)
92%
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to set up a data source and explain and configure storage modes in Power BI.
How to prepare for data modeling by cleaning and transforming data.
How to use profiling tools to identify data anomalies.
How to reference queries and dataflows and use the Advanced Editor to modify code.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
14 quizzes, 5 assignments
Course
(351 reviews)
92%
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Analysis expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you'll set up data sources and explore the different data source capabilities in Power BI.
What's included
9 videos16 readings4 quizzes1 assignment3 discussion prompts
In this module, you'll practice cleaning and transforming data to prepare for data modeling in later courses.
What's included
13 videos15 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll gain an understanding of the load portion of the ETL process and practice data profiling and advanced queries.
What's included
12 videos12 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll be assessed on the key skills covered in the course.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 351
351 reviews
- 5 stars
71.46%
- 4 stars
17.79%
- 3 stars
5.64%
- 2 stars
2.82%
- 1 star
2.25%
Reviewed on Jan 4, 2024
Reviewed on Feb 12, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 7, 2023
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.