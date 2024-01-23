This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offer a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Microsoft PL-300 Exam Preparation and Practice
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
How to prepare the data with Power BI.
How to Model the data in Power BI.
How to visualize and analyze the data with Power BI.
How to deploy and maintain Power BI assets.
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will revise key concepts related to preparing and loading data in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.
In this module, you will revise key concepts related to modeling data in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.
In this module, you will revise key concepts related to visualizing and analzying data in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.
In this module, you will revise key concepts related to deploying and maintaining assets in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.
In this module, you’ll also have access to resources that will help you to prepare for the Microsoft Exam SC-900: Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals.
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.