Microsoft
Microsoft PL-300 Exam Preparation and Practice
Microsoft

Microsoft PL-300 Exam Preparation and Practice

This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

12,787 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(88 reviews)

|

94%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

36 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to prepare the data with Power BI.

  • How to Model the data in Power BI.

  • How to visualize and analyze the data with Power BI.

  • How to deploy and maintain Power BI assets.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

12 quizzes, 1 assignment

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.5

(88 reviews)

|

94%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

36 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will revise key concepts related to preparing and loading data in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.

What's included

13 videos30 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In this module, you will revise key concepts related to modeling data in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.

What's included

13 videos20 readings4 quizzes

In this module, you will revise key concepts related to visualizing and analzying data in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.

What's included

14 videos24 readings3 quizzes

In this module, you will revise key concepts related to deploying and maintaining assets in Power BI to prepare for the PL-300 exam.

What's included

8 videos10 readings2 quizzes

In this module, you’ll also have access to resources that will help you to prepare for the Microsoft Exam SC-900: Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 assignment3 discussion prompts

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.3 (21 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses651,131 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 88

4.5

88 reviews

  • 5 stars

    73.03%

  • 4 stars

    16.85%

  • 3 stars

    3.37%

  • 2 stars

    3.37%

  • 1 star

    3.37%

MA
5

Reviewed on Jan 22, 2024

JN
4

Reviewed on Apr 15, 2024

View more reviews

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions