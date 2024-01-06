Microsoft
Deploy and Maintain Power BI Assets and Capstone project
Deploy and Maintain Power BI Assets and Capstone project

This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructor: Microsoft

What you'll learn

  • How to create and publish an app in Power BI.

  • How to implement dynamic reports in Power BI.

  • How to implement security measures and alerting in a Power BI report or dashboard.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

15 quizzes, 12 assignments

This course is part of the Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will gain a larger view of Power BI in enterprise scenarios and how deploying and maintaining assets plays an important role in data-driven businesses

12 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In this module, you will deploy Power BI assets and explore deployment pipelines and their importance in data integrity

17 videos17 readings6 quizzes1 assignment

In this module, you will audit, secure and monitor Power BI assets

14 videos10 readings6 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts

In this module, you will engage in a hands-on learning experience. You will have the opportunity to fine tune your skills and build on what you have already learned in this course.

1 reading1 quiz1 app item

In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered throughout the courses. The module contains the capstone project which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.

4 videos14 readings9 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.4 (13 ratings)
Microsoft
Microsoft
69 Courses651,131 learners

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 71

4.3

71 reviews

  • 5 stars

    64.78%

  • 4 stars

    18.30%

  • 3 stars

    5.63%

  • 2 stars

    5.63%

  • 1 star

    5.63%

SV
4

Reviewed on Jan 5, 2024

AK
4

Reviewed on Jan 25, 2024

FV
5

Reviewed on Apr 11, 2024

View more reviews

