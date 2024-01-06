This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Deploy and Maintain Power BI Assets and Capstone project
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
10,543 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(71 reviews)
92%
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
How to create and publish an app in Power BI.
How to implement dynamic reports in Power BI.
How to implement security measures and alerting in a Power BI report or dashboard.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
15 quizzes, 12 assignments
Course
(71 reviews)
92%
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Analysis expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Microsoft
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will gain a larger view of Power BI in enterprise scenarios and how deploying and maintaining assets plays an important role in data-driven businesses
What's included
12 videos11 readings2 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this module, you will deploy Power BI assets and explore deployment pipelines and their importance in data integrity
What's included
17 videos17 readings6 quizzes1 assignment
In this module, you will audit, secure and monitor Power BI assets
What's included
14 videos10 readings6 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this module, you will engage in a hands-on learning experience. You will have the opportunity to fine tune your skills and build on what you have already learned in this course.
What's included
1 reading1 quiz1 app item
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered throughout the courses. The module contains the capstone project which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.
What's included
4 videos14 readings9 assignments1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 71
71 reviews
- 5 stars
64.78%
- 4 stars
18.30%
- 3 stars
5.63%
- 2 stars
5.63%
- 1 star
5.63%
Reviewed on Jan 5, 2024
Reviewed on Jan 25, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 11, 2024
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
How long does it take to complete the Professional Certificate?