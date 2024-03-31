This course forms part of the Microsoft Power BI Analyst Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate consists of a series of courses that offers a good starting point for a career in data analysis using Microsoft Power BI.
Data Analysis and Visualization with Power BI
This course is part of Microsoft Power BI Data Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
How to add visualizations to reports and dashboards.
How to design accessible reports and dashboards.
How to use visualizations to perform data analysis.
There are 6 modules in this course
In this module, you'll be introduced to using visualization and reports in Microsoft Power BI to present data to stakeholders.
What's included
16 videos24 readings5 quizzes1 assignment2 discussion prompts
In this module, you will discover how to improve accessibility and user experience in reports.
What's included
15 videos10 readings4 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll be introduced to dashboards and how they differ from reports, as well as publishing and exporting reports.
What's included
11 videos13 readings6 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you'll be introduced to data analysis. You'll explore how to use visualizations and AI in Microsoft Power BI to perform an analysis of data.
What's included
13 videos14 readings5 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will engage in a hands-on learning experience. You will have the opportunity to fine tune your skills and build on what you have already learned in this course.
What's included
1 reading1 quiz1 app item
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course. This module provides a summary of the course and reflects on the primary learning objectives. The module also contains the project for the course which encapsulates the learning into a practical whole.
What's included
2 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt
Frequently asked questions
This program is for you:
● If you want to switch or start a career in the field of data analytics.
● If you are interested in the field of data analytics, just beginning to work with business intelligence and data analysis solutions and services, or new to Microsoft Power BI.
You don’t need any background knowledge to take this Professional Certificate. Whether you’re just starting out or a professional in a relevant field, this program can be the right fit for you.
It typically takes 5 months to complete the 8 courses. But some learners may go through the content faster.