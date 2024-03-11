This course is designed for professionals who want to practice projects that follow industry standards. The course consists of two projects, one of which deals with designing databases in Snowflake and connecting them with Power BI for analysis, and the other focuses on managing inventory and forecasting trends, which assist in decision-making.
Power BI Capstone Project
This course is part of Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
5 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Power BI Capstone Projects. In this module, we will understand the capabilities of Snowflake and Power BI analytics features. The two projects are designed to assimilate learners and give more detailed information on the features that make Power BI a powerful tool in data analysis. The first project is designed to manipulate data in Snowflake and integrating it with Power BI. The second project analyzes the store data to increase it's profitability.
What's included
29 videos10 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.
What's included
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Snowflake Cloud Platform is designed to be user-friendly, offering a cloud-based data warehousing solution. It simplifies management tasks, provides scalability, supports multiple clouds, and offers an intuitive interface for SQL-based querying for Power BI Capstone Project. The trial period of Snowflake data platform in 30 Days.
Pre-requisite for completing Power BI Capstone Project is having basic knowledge of SQL and RDBMS with understanding of visualizing and analysis tools like excel.
Yes, the projects are designed to mimic real world scenarios are highly emphasized, and practical hands-on are shown at the end of each week.