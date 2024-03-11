Edureka
Power BI Integration with AWS and Snowflake
Power BI Integration with AWS and Snowflake

This course is part of Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization

Taught in English

What you'll learn

  • Connect AWS and Snowflake with Power BI and import data to be used in visualization

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

11 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn how different data sources are used to store and manage databases, which can be later connected with Power BI. Make use of Snowflake storage services to store and manipulate data into the correct structure, which later can be used to visualize data to find hidden insights and findings to further the decision-making skills of an individual.

What's included

15 videos5 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about AWS's benefits and improvements over traditional databases and also explore the Amazon console, which is used to manage services. Learn to create and upload a database on S3 storage and connect it to Power BI. Gain knowledge of connectors used to manage the database. Visualize the imported data and find the hidden insights present in the database.

What's included

11 videos5 readings5 assignments

This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt

