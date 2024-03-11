Welcome to the course on Power BI Integration with AWS and Snowflake. Design and build data models on Snowflake using Snowflake Architecture's unique schema . Manage the hosting of datasets on AWS and connect them with Power BI to stream data and use it to visualize data.
Power BI Integration with AWS and Snowflake
This course is part of Mastering Power BI for Data Analytics & Storytelling Specialization
Taught in English
Course
Connect AWS and Snowflake with Power BI and import data to be used in visualization
March 2024
11 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn how different data sources are used to store and manage databases, which can be later connected with Power BI. Make use of Snowflake storage services to store and manipulate data into the correct structure, which later can be used to visualize data to find hidden insights and findings to further the decision-making skills of an individual.
15 videos5 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will learn about AWS's benefits and improvements over traditional databases and also explore the Amazon console, which is used to manage services. Learn to create and upload a database on S3 storage and connect it to Power BI. Gain knowledge of connectors used to manage the database. Visualize the imported data and find the hidden insights present in the database.
11 videos5 readings5 assignments
This module is designed to assess an individual on the various concepts and teachings covered in this course. Answer a comprehensive quiz which marks you as a learner who is confident in working with Power BI.
1 video1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Learn how to harness the full potential of Power BI's data source connections, empowering you to visualize and analyze data efficiently. Gain essential skills to connect Power BI with AWS and Snowflake, enabling effective data visualization and analysis. Elevate your data analysis capabilities with this comprehensive course, enabling efficient data visualization and analysis.
This course caters to a diverse audience, embracing those new to the field as Freshers. Database Administrators will enhance their skills in database management, while BI Developers will gain insights into seamless database integration and visualization. Business Analysts will learn to design and maintain databases for creating paginated reports and dashboards
Prior working experience with MS Excel, AWS, Snowflake, Power BI and RDBMS (Relational Database Management Systems) is advantageous, offering a valuable foundation for this course. However, it is important to note that possessing proficiency in these tools is not obligatory.