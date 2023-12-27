Step into the world of Snowflake Cloud Data Platform: Getting Started course, where you will explore Snowflake and learn the fundamentals that will give you the foundation to navigate and leverage this powerful cloud data platform.
Snowflake Cloud Data Platform: Getting Started
What you'll learn
Working with Snowflake UDFs, account security, virtual warehouse, storage, data protection, and data sharing to leverage Snowflake's capabilities.
There is 1 module in this course
Welcome to this module focused on Snowflake's architecture and core concepts, including UDFs, Procedures, and Streams. Learn best practices for account security and performance optimization, along with insights into data storage, protection, and sharing strategies. Gain the skills to efficiently manage and leverage Snowflake's capabilities
27 videos9 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts
The Snowflake Cloud Data Platform: Getting Started course provides an introduction to managing data on the Snowflake platform. This course covers various aspects, including platform architecture, User-Defined Functions (UDFs), streams, account access, security measures, virtual warehouses, materialized views, clustering, and storage management to ensure high performance and cost-effectiveness in their Snowflake data systems.
This program is specifically designed for individuals who are new to the field, as well as those with a background in database engineering, database administration, and SQL development. It is tailored to empower learners with the knowledge and proficiency needed to elevate their expertise in working with the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform. This course is designed to provide valuable insights and advanced skills for navigating and optimizing the functionalities of the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform.
While prior experience with Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) and Structured Query Language (SQL) can be advantageous, it's not obligatory to embark on this course.