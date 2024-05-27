Snowflake
Intro to Snowflake for Devs, Data Scientists, Data Engineers
Snowflake

Intro to Snowflake for Devs, Data Scientists, Data Engineers

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Snowflake Northstar

Instructor: Snowflake Northstar

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Create and manipulate Snowflake's core objects, such as virtual warehouses, databases, schemas, tables, and stages.

  • Use important Snowflake features and objects, such as time travel, cloning, resources monitors, UDFs, stored procedures, and Snowpark DataFrames.

  • Understand the basics of Snowflake’s capabilities for data engineering, generative AI, machine learning, and app development.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

27 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

After a very brief intro to the course, learners will create a free trial, open a worksheet, and query sample data. They’ll learn about scaling virtual warehouses and create a virtual warehouse to ingest Tasty Bytes data. They’ll learn about stages, databases, schemas, and tables. They’ll manipulate semi-structured data. They’ll also learn about the different Snowflake architectural layers.

What's included

18 videos11 readings8 assignments

Learners will identify a recently introduced “error” in the data and use time travel to correct it. They’ll learn about permanent, transient, and temporary tables, and cloning. They’ll create resource monitors. They’ll create UDFs, a UDTF, and a SQL stored procedure. They’ll learn about role-based access, the VS Code extension, Snowpark DataFrames, and the Snowflake CLI.

What's included

18 videos10 readings9 assignments

Learners will explore four Snowflake workloads: Data Engineering, Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Applications. After reviewing each workload, they’ll see one aspect of that workload in practice: for DE, ingesting streaming data with Snowpipe; for GenAI, using the Snowflake Cortex LLM function “Complete”; for ML, using Snowpark ML to create an XGBoost model and make predictions about a food truck’s location; and for apps, running a Streamlit app that shows us Tasty Bytes’ daily revenue. They will then learn about the Snowflake Data Cloud.

What's included

21 videos5 readings10 assignments

Instructor

