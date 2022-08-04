Google
The Path to Insights: Data Models and Pipelines
The Path to Insights: Data Models and Pipelines

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
No previous experience necessary
23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Build data models that answer business questions 

  • Apply the ETL process to workplace scenarios

  • Explore ETL tools

  • Construct a pipeline to deliver necessary data

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Data Management
  • Category: Google Dataflow/Google BigQuery
  • Category: Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Category: Database Optimization
  • Category: Data transformation

There are 4 modules in this course

You’ll start this course by exploring data modeling, common schemas, and database elements. You’ll consider how business needs determine the kinds of database systems that BI professionals implement. Then, you’ll discover pipelines and ETL processes, which are tools that move data and ensure that it’s accessible and useful.

You’ll learn more about database systems, including data marts, data lakes, data warehouses, and ETL processes. You’ll also investigate the five factors of database performance: workload, throughput, resources, optimization, and contention. Finally, you’ll consider how to design efficient queries that get the most from a system.

You’ll learn about optimization techniques including ETL quality testing, data schema validation, business rule verification, and general performance testing. You’ll also explore data integrity and learn how built-in quality checks defend against potential problems. Finally, you’ll focus on verifying business rules and general performance testing to make sure pipelines meet the intended business need.

You’ll complete an end-of-course project by creating a pipeline process to deliver data to a target table and developing reports based on project needs. You’ll also ensure that the pipeline is performing correctly and that there are built-in defenses against data quality issues.

