This is the second of three courses in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate. In this course, you'll explore data modeling and how databases are designed. Then you’ll learn about extract, transform, load (ETL) processes that extract data from source systems, transform it into formats that enable analysis, and drive business processes and goals.
The Path to Insights: Data Models and Pipelines
Build data models that answer business questions
Apply the ETL process to workplace scenarios
Explore ETL tools
Construct a pipeline to deliver necessary data
- Category: Data Management
- Category: Google Dataflow/Google BigQuery
- Category: Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Category: Database Optimization
- Category: Data transformation
15 quizzes, 4 assessments
There are 4 modules in this course
You’ll start this course by exploring data modeling, common schemas, and database elements. You’ll consider how business needs determine the kinds of database systems that BI professionals implement. Then, you’ll discover pipelines and ETL processes, which are tools that move data and ensure that it’s accessible and useful.
You’ll learn more about database systems, including data marts, data lakes, data warehouses, and ETL processes. You’ll also investigate the five factors of database performance: workload, throughput, resources, optimization, and contention. Finally, you’ll consider how to design efficient queries that get the most from a system.
You’ll learn about optimization techniques including ETL quality testing, data schema validation, business rule verification, and general performance testing. You’ll also explore data integrity and learn how built-in quality checks defend against potential problems. Finally, you’ll focus on verifying business rules and general performance testing to make sure pipelines meet the intended business need.
You’ll complete an end-of-course project by creating a pipeline process to deliver data to a target table and developing reports based on project needs. You’ll also ensure that the pipeline is performing correctly and that there are built-in defenses against data quality issues.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
Organizations of all types and sizes have business processes that generate massive volumes of data. Information is constantly created by computers, the internet, phones, texts, streaming video, photographs, sensors, and more. In the global digital landscape, data is increasingly imprecise, chaotic, and unstructured. As the speed and variety of data increase exponentially, organizations are struggling to keep pace.
Business intelligence is the work involved in gathering, structuring, interpreting, monitoring, and reporting this data in accessible formats that enable stakeholders to understand and use it effectively. Organizations rely on this information to make better strategic and operational business decisions. As a result, there is high demand in the marketplace for business intelligence professionals with the skills and expertise to achieve these goals.
Business intelligence professionals are critical to many organizations today. They use data to help solve business problems, performing a variety of tasks that enable decision makers to understand and use data effectively. Some common responsibilities of BI professionals include gathering project requirements from stakeholders, retrieving and organizing large datasets, and creating visualizations and dashboards to report insights to others. Organizations use the intelligence they share to make decisions, develop new processes, create business strategies, and conduct deeper analyses.
As businesses generate more and more data, there is increased demand for BI professionals to transform this data into meaningful business insights. BI skills are transferable to jobs across multiple industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Google Business Intelligence Certificate will help you prepare for a job in the BI field.
After completing all three courses in this certificate program, you’ll have the skills required for jobs like BI analyst, BI engineer, and BI developer.
Business intelligence and data analytics share many of the same tools. During this certificate program, you’ll gain knowledge of tools and platforms including BigQuery, Dataflow, Python, Sheets, SQL, and Tableau.
This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools. To succeed in this certificate program, you should already know about data types, data strategy, data integrity, data cleaning, data aggregation, data analysis, and best practices when sharing information. You should also have an understanding of spreadsheets, databases and structured query language, programming concepts, data visualization, and dashboards.
The content in this certificate program builds upon data analytics concepts taught in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. If you haven’t completed that program, or if you’re unsure whether you have the necessary prerequisites, you can take an ungraded assessment in Course 1 Week 1 of this certificate program to evaluate your readiness.
You’ll learn job-ready skills through interactive content — like activities, quizzes, and discussion prompts — in under two months, with less than 10 hours of flexible study a week. Along the way, you’ll work through a curriculum designed by Google employees who work in the field, with input from top employers and industry leaders. You’ll even have the opportunity to complete end-of-course projects that you can share with potential employers to showcase your business intelligence skills. After you’ve graduated from the program, you’ll have access to career resources and be connected directly with employers hiring for open entry-level roles in business intelligence.
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
We highly recommend completing the three courses in the order presented because the content in each course builds on information covered in earlier courses.
