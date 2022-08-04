This is the first of three courses in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate, which will help develop the skills needed to apply for entry-level roles as a business intelligence (BI) professional. People who work in BI help organizations access the right data, use data to help businesses grow and improve, and put insights into action. In this course, you’ll discover the role of BI professionals within an organization and explore BI tools you can use on the job.
What you will learn
Understand common careers and industries that use BI
Investigate the impact data can have on business decision-making
Explain the important role that BI professionals have in businesses
Develop a BI project plan
Skills you will gain
- Stakeholder Management
- Sharing Insights With Stakeholders
- Asking Effective Questions
- Cross-Functional Team Dynamics
- Business Processes and Requirements
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
12 hours to complete
Data-driven results through business intelligence
12 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 61 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Business intelligence tools and techniques
4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 50 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Context is crucial for purposeful insights
5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Course 1 end-of-course project
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
