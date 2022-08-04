About this Course

What you will learn

  • Understand common careers and industries that use BI

  • Investigate the impact data can have on business decision-making

  • Explain the important role that BI professionals have in businesses

  • Develop a BI project plan 

Skills you will gain

  • Stakeholder Management
  • Sharing Insights With Stakeholders
  • Asking Effective Questions
  • Cross-Functional Team Dynamics
  • Business Processes and Requirements
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
12 hours to complete

Data-driven results through business intelligence

12 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 61 min), 16 readings, 6 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Business intelligence tools and techniques

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 50 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Context is crucial for purposeful insights

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Course 1 end-of-course project

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

