You’re almost there! This is the third and final course in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate. In this course, you’ll apply your understanding of stakeholder needs, plan and create BI visuals, and design reporting tools, including dashboards. You’ll also explore how to answer business questions with flexible and interactive dashboards that can monitor data over long periods of time.
Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports
Course
What you'll learn
Design BI visualizations
Practice using BI reporting and dashboard tools
Create presentations to share key BI insights with stakeholders
Develop professional materials for your job search
Skills you'll gain
- Category: Presenting Data Insights
- Category: Tableau Software
- Category: Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Category: Effective Communication
- Category: Dashboarding and Reporting
Details to know
15 quizzes, 5 assessments
Course
There are 6 modules in this course
You’ll learn about the foundations of BI dashboards, including how they differ from other data analytics dashboards. You’ll also explore how to use dynamic visualizations to answer business questions. Finally, you’ll develop an understanding of how a dashboard’s interactivity empowers stakeholders.
What's included
10 videos8 readings3 quizzes
You’ll consider the tradeoffs involved with building a BI visualization, and you’ll practice creating charts and visualizations. You’ll also explore effective ways to organize elements within a dashboard. Finally, you’ll identify factors that contribute to processing speed and how to maximize dashboard performance.
What's included
11 videos12 readings4 quizzes
You’ll build charts and organize them to create dashboards that effectively monitor data for the long term. In addition, you’ll put yourself in the role of a BI professional by meeting with a client, practicing question-asking and communication skills, and using the information the client provides to inform your project.
What's included
9 videos9 readings3 quizzes
You’ll explore stakeholder presentations and strategies for sharing dashboards with clients. Then, you’ll focus on preparing for the BI interview process by refining your portfolio, updating your resume, practicing interview techniques that demonstrate your skills to recruiters and hiring managers, and more.
What's included
11 videos9 readings2 quizzes
You’ll finish working on your portfolio project by building a BI dashboard. You’ll refer to key BI documents to create a low-fidelity mockup, design charts, and organize your dashboard. Your portfolio artifacts will include a mockup and a working dashboard, which will be ready to present to stakeholders.
What's included
4 videos7 readings2 quizzes
You’ll review what you’ve learned throughout the Google Business Intelligence Certificate and explore additional career resources to establish yourself as a BI professional.
What's included
2 videos3 readings1 quiz
Instructor
Offered by
Organizations of all types and sizes have business processes that generate massive volumes of data. Information is constantly created by computers, the internet, phones, texts, streaming video, photographs, sensors, and more. In the global digital landscape, data is increasingly imprecise, chaotic, and unstructured. As the speed and variety of data increase exponentially, organizations are struggling to keep pace.
Business intelligence is the work involved in gathering, structuring, interpreting, monitoring, and reporting this data in accessible formats that enable stakeholders to understand and use it effectively. Organizations rely on this information to make better strategic and operational business decisions. As a result, there is high demand in the marketplace for business intelligence professionals with the skills and expertise to achieve these goals.
Business intelligence professionals are critical to many organizations today. They use data to help solve business problems, performing a variety of tasks that enable decision makers to understand and use data effectively. Some common responsibilities of BI professionals include gathering project requirements from stakeholders, retrieving and organizing large datasets, and creating visualizations and dashboards to report insights to others. Organizations use the intelligence they share to make decisions, develop new processes, create business strategies, and conduct deeper analyses.
As businesses generate more and more data, there is increased demand for BI professionals to transform this data into meaningful business insights. BI skills are transferable to jobs across multiple industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Google Business Intelligence Certificate will help you prepare for a job in the BI field.
After completing all three courses in this certificate program, you’ll have the skills required for jobs like BI analyst, BI engineer, and BI developer.
Business intelligence and data analytics share many of the same tools. During this certificate program, you’ll gain knowledge of tools and platforms including BigQuery, Dataflow, Python, Sheets, SQL, and Tableau.
This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools. To succeed in this certificate program, you should already know about data types, data strategy, data integrity, data cleaning, data aggregation, data analysis, and best practices when sharing information. You should also have an understanding of spreadsheets, databases and structured query language, programming concepts, data visualization, and dashboards.
The content in this certificate program builds upon data analytics concepts taught in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. If you haven’t completed that program, or if you’re unsure whether you have the necessary prerequisites, you can take an ungraded assessment in Course 1 Week 1 of this certificate program to evaluate your readiness.
You’ll learn job-ready skills through interactive content — like activities, quizzes, and discussion prompts — in under two months, with less than 10 hours of flexible study a week. Along the way, you’ll work through a curriculum designed by Google employees who work in the field, with input from top employers and industry leaders. You’ll even have the opportunity to complete end-of-course projects that you can share with potential employers to showcase your business intelligence skills. After you’ve graduated from the program, you’ll have access to career resources and be connected directly with employers hiring for open entry-level roles in business intelligence.
Do I need to take the course in a certain order?
We highly recommend completing the three courses in the order presented because the content in each course builds on information covered in earlier courses.
