Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports
Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
No previous experience necessary
27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Design BI visualizations

  • Practice using BI reporting and dashboard tools

  • Create presentations to share key BI insights with stakeholders

  • Develop professional materials for your job search

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Presenting Data Insights
  • Category: Tableau Software
  • Category: Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Category: Effective Communication
  • Category: Dashboarding and Reporting

Quizzes and assessments

15 quizzes, 5 assessments

English
Subtitles: English

There are 6 modules in this course

You’ll learn about the foundations of BI dashboards, including how they differ from other data analytics dashboards. You’ll also explore how to use dynamic visualizations to answer business questions. Finally, you’ll develop an understanding of how a dashboard’s interactivity empowers stakeholders.

What's included

10 videos8 readings3 quizzes

You’ll consider the tradeoffs involved with building a BI visualization, and you’ll practice creating charts and visualizations. You’ll also explore effective ways to organize elements within a dashboard. Finally, you’ll identify factors that contribute to processing speed and how to maximize dashboard performance.

What's included

11 videos12 readings4 quizzes

You’ll build charts and organize them to create dashboards that effectively monitor data for the long term. In addition, you’ll put yourself in the role of a BI professional by meeting with a client, practicing question-asking and communication skills, and using the information the client provides to inform your project.

What's included

9 videos9 readings3 quizzes

You’ll explore stakeholder presentations and strategies for sharing dashboards with clients. Then, you’ll focus on preparing for the BI interview process by refining your portfolio, updating your resume, practicing interview techniques that demonstrate your skills to recruiters and hiring managers, and more.

What's included

11 videos9 readings2 quizzes

You’ll finish working on your portfolio project by building a BI dashboard. You’ll refer to key BI documents to create a low-fidelity mockup, design charts, and organize your dashboard. Your portfolio artifacts will include a mockup and a working dashboard, which will be ready to present to stakeholders.

What's included

4 videos7 readings2 quizzes

You’ll review what you’ve learned throughout the Google Business Intelligence Certificate and explore additional career resources to establish yourself as a BI professional.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz

Google Career Certificates

Google
247 Courses6,023,540 learners

Google
