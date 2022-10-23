By Kwame O O•
Oct 23, 2022
This course is a great capping stone to the Business Intelligence certificate programme. It takes you through the fundamentals of preparing dashboards and teaches you how to communicate insights to stakeholders visually in a way that satisfies their needs. It ends with lessons on job search: from resumer preparation to job application and then interviewing.
Comprehensive course overall. 100% worth it.
By Redem P•
Oct 22, 2022
Solid presentation on BI Dash and Reporting. Of particular note, was the presenter's ability to relate the theoretical aspects to real projects he has worked on as a Google BI professional. This created a good self visual for placing oneself in an actual BI role using the tutored tools.
The BI career modules are very informative, especially for aspirant BI professionals.
This is a good course.
By Reynol H C•
Oct 21, 2022
Great content, it has very informative information about Business intellence and entry levels they are available. You also get to use hand-on when using Plateau to create datasets.
By Latoya B•
Oct 24, 2022
I like the way the program came together in this final course. The program is well-rounded and covers detailed scenarios you will encounter as a business intelligence professional.
By Andrea H•
Oct 19, 2022
Love the course! It was great getting more tips on using Tableau. I really liked how we worked on the portfolio project throughout each course.
By H B•
Nov 7, 2022
Great course! Very useful and transferable content!
By Edward A•
Oct 19, 2022
Great course for an entry level postin in BI
By Fady I•
Oct 19, 2022
An amazing course
By Soumya A•
Oct 22, 2022
Awesome learning
By Uchanma I•
Oct 21, 2022
Awesome content and learning. I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of this course especially the part that involved role playing as a BI professional.
By Kelani D•
Oct 24, 2022
Great and fantastic teaching from the tutor