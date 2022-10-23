Chevron Left
Back to Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports by Google

About the Course

You’re almost there! This is the third and final course in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate. In this course, you’ll apply your understanding of stakeholder needs, plan and create BI visuals, and design reporting tools, including dashboards. You’ll also explore how to answer business questions with flexible and interactive dashboards that can monitor data over long periods of time. Google employees who currently work in BI will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate job tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you build business intelligence skills to prepare for a career in the field. Learners who complete the three courses in this certificate program will have the skills needed to apply for business intelligence jobs. This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. By the end of this course, you will: -Explain how BI visualizations answer business questions -Identify complications that may arise during the creation of BI visualizations -Produce charts that represent BI data monitored over time -Use dashboard and reporting tools -Build dashboards using best practices to meet stakeholder needs -Iterate on a dashboard to meet changing project requirements -Design BI presentations to share insights with stakeholders -Create or update a resume and prepare for BI interviews...
Filter by:

1 - 11 of 11 Reviews for Decisions, Decisions: Dashboards and Reports

By Kwame O O

Oct 23, 2022

This course is a great capping stone to the Business Intelligence certificate programme. It takes you through the fundamentals of preparing dashboards and teaches you how to communicate insights to stakeholders visually in a way that satisfies their needs. It ends with lessons on job search: from resumer preparation to job application and then interviewing.

Comprehensive course overall. 100% worth it.

By Redem P

Oct 22, 2022

Solid presentation on BI Dash and Reporting. Of particular note, was the presenter's ability to relate the theoretical aspects to real projects he has worked on as a Google BI professional. This created a good self visual for placing oneself in an actual BI role using the tutored tools.

The BI career modules are very informative, especially for aspirant BI professionals.

This is a good course.

By Reynol H C

Oct 21, 2022

Great content, it has very informative information about Business intellence and entry levels they are available. You also get to use hand-on when using Plateau to create datasets.

By Latoya B

Oct 24, 2022

I like the way the program came together in this final course. The program is well-rounded and covers detailed scenarios you will encounter as a business intelligence professional.

By Andrea H

Oct 19, 2022

Love the course! It was great getting more tips on using Tableau. I really liked how we worked on the portfolio project throughout each course.

By H B

Nov 7, 2022

Great course! Very useful and transferable content!

By Edward A

Oct 19, 2022

Great course for an entry level postin in BI

By Fady I

Oct 19, 2022

An amazing course

By Soumya A

Oct 22, 2022

Awesome learning

By Uchanma I

Oct 21, 2022

Awesome content and learning. I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of this course especially the part that involved role playing as a BI professional.

By Kelani D

Oct 24, 2022

Great and fantastic teaching from the tutor

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder