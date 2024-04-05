IBM
Business Intelligence (BI) Essentials
IBM

Business Intelligence (BI) Essentials

This course is part of IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Rav Ahuja

Instructor: Rav Ahuja

8,874 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(57 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept of business intelligence (BI), the key components and challenges involved, and the career options in this field.

  • Describe data analytics and its significance in BI, recognizing its role in extracting insights from data.

  • Evaluate different business intelligence tools and technologies used to analyze the business context and requirements of a BI project.

  • Develop actionable insights using appropriate tools and techniques for data gathering, wrangling, analyzing, mining, visualizing, and reporting.

Skills you'll gain

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

12 quizzes, 11 assignments

This course is part of the IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from IBM
There are 6 modules in this course

This module introduces you to the field of BI. You will gain insight into the key concepts of BI, understand its importance in modern business operations, and explore the benefits and challenges associated with implementing BI solutions through various examples. You will also gain insight into how BI, data analytics, data science, and data engineering are different. Additionally, you will learn about the career opportunities and roles in BI and the skills and qualifications to develop a successful career in this field. By the end of the module, you will have a fundamental foundation in BI and be able to apply your knowledge to understand its significance in real-world business scenarios.

What's included

13 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt4 plugins

In this module, you will learn about the different types of data structures, file formats, sources of data, and the languages data professionals use in their day-to-day tasks. You will gain insight into various types of data repositories, such as databases, data warehouses, data marts, data lakes, and data pipelines. In addition, you will learn about the extract, transform, and load (ETL) process, which is used to extract, transform, and load data into data repositories. Finally, the module also provides an overview of big data and big data processing tools such as Apache Hadoop, Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS), Hive, and Spark.

What's included

17 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 plugins

This module explores the ecosystem of business intelligence (BI) analysts and provides insights into the types of analytics, such as descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, and understanding their unique contributions to data analysis. You will also learn about the key BI components that make up its process and the relevance of key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics used in evaluating business performance. Additionally, you will gain insight into different BI technologies and tools used, the differences between these technologies, and how to analyze the business context, processing requirements, and objectives of a BI project to gain a comprehensive understanding of its scope and potential impact. Finally, the module introduces you to the overall BI process and delves into the privacy and security issues and the necessary regulatory compliance.

What's included

12 videos2 readings4 assignments7 plugins

In this module, you will learn how to identify, gather, and import data from disparate sources. You will learn about the tasks involved in wrangling and cleaning data to prepare it for analysis. In addition, you will learn about different tools that can be used for gathering, importing, wrangling, and cleaning data, along with some of their characteristics, strengths, limitations, and applications.

What's included

7 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 plugins

In this module, you will learn about the role of statistical analysis in mining and visualizing data. You will also be introduced to various statistical and analytical tools and techniques that can be used to gain a deeper understanding of your data. These tools help you analyze the patterns, trends, and correlations in data. Additionally, you will learn about various types of data visualizations to communicate and tell a compelling story and different tools that can be used for mining and visualizing data, along with some of their characteristics, strengths, limitations, and applications. Finally, the module delves into how you can effectively present the BI insights you have gained.

What's included

9 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

In this module, you will identify and apply the right BI techniques and tools to various real-world business scenarios and develop a comprehensive BI project. You will also gain an opportunity to apply your acquired knowledge and skills in a hands-on assignment.

What's included

4 videos4 readings3 assignments5 plugins

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (18 ratings)
Rav Ahuja
IBM
52 Courses2,403,461 learners

Offered by

IBM

Recommended if you're interested in Data Management

