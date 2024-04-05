This course provides a comprehensive introduction to business intelligence (BI), its key concepts, components, and the benefits and challenges of implementing BI solutions. It also discusses career opportunities and roles available in the BI arena and the skills and qualifications required.
Business Intelligence (BI) Essentials
This course is part of IBM Business Intelligence (BI) Analyst Professional Certificate
Taught in English
8,874 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(57 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the concept of business intelligence (BI), the key components and challenges involved, and the career options in this field.
Describe data analytics and its significance in BI, recognizing its role in extracting insights from data.
Evaluate different business intelligence tools and technologies used to analyze the business context and requirements of a BI project.
Develop actionable insights using appropriate tools and techniques for data gathering, wrangling, analyzing, mining, visualizing, and reporting.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
12 quizzes, 11 assignments
Course
(57 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Data Management expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from IBM
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
This module introduces you to the field of BI. You will gain insight into the key concepts of BI, understand its importance in modern business operations, and explore the benefits and challenges associated with implementing BI solutions through various examples. You will also gain insight into how BI, data analytics, data science, and data engineering are different. Additionally, you will learn about the career opportunities and roles in BI and the skills and qualifications to develop a successful career in this field. By the end of the module, you will have a fundamental foundation in BI and be able to apply your knowledge to understand its significance in real-world business scenarios.
What's included
13 videos4 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt4 plugins
In this module, you will learn about the different types of data structures, file formats, sources of data, and the languages data professionals use in their day-to-day tasks. You will gain insight into various types of data repositories, such as databases, data warehouses, data marts, data lakes, and data pipelines. In addition, you will learn about the extract, transform, and load (ETL) process, which is used to extract, transform, and load data into data repositories. Finally, the module also provides an overview of big data and big data processing tools such as Apache Hadoop, Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS), Hive, and Spark.
What's included
17 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 plugins
This module explores the ecosystem of business intelligence (BI) analysts and provides insights into the types of analytics, such as descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics, and understanding their unique contributions to data analysis. You will also learn about the key BI components that make up its process and the relevance of key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics used in evaluating business performance. Additionally, you will gain insight into different BI technologies and tools used, the differences between these technologies, and how to analyze the business context, processing requirements, and objectives of a BI project to gain a comprehensive understanding of its scope and potential impact. Finally, the module introduces you to the overall BI process and delves into the privacy and security issues and the necessary regulatory compliance.
What's included
12 videos2 readings4 assignments7 plugins
In this module, you will learn how to identify, gather, and import data from disparate sources. You will learn about the tasks involved in wrangling and cleaning data to prepare it for analysis. In addition, you will learn about different tools that can be used for gathering, importing, wrangling, and cleaning data, along with some of their characteristics, strengths, limitations, and applications.
What's included
7 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 plugins
In this module, you will learn about the role of statistical analysis in mining and visualizing data. You will also be introduced to various statistical and analytical tools and techniques that can be used to gain a deeper understanding of your data. These tools help you analyze the patterns, trends, and correlations in data. Additionally, you will learn about various types of data visualizations to communicate and tell a compelling story and different tools that can be used for mining and visualizing data, along with some of their characteristics, strengths, limitations, and applications. Finally, the module delves into how you can effectively present the BI insights you have gained.
What's included
9 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
In this module, you will identify and apply the right BI techniques and tools to various real-world business scenarios and develop a comprehensive BI project. You will also gain an opportunity to apply your acquired knowledge and skills in a hands-on assignment.
What's included
4 videos4 readings3 assignments5 plugins
Recommended if you're interested in Data Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 57
57 reviews
- 5 stars
94.91%
- 4 stars
3.38%
- 3 stars
1.69%
- 2 stars
0%
- 1 star
0%
Reviewed on Apr 4, 2024
Reviewed on Mar 6, 2024
Reviewed on Apr 7, 2024
New to Data Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.