Coursera Instructor Network
Discovering BI: From Warehousing to Interactive Dashboards
Coursera Instructor Network

Discovering BI: From Warehousing to Interactive Dashboards

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Caio Avelino

Instructor: Caio Avelino

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze key concepts, processes, and frameworks of Business Intelligence.

  • Identify the principles of Data Warehouses.

  • Analyze data warehouse databases to improve decision-making.

  • Apply Data Visualization Tools to create interactive dashboards.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

In a world where vast amounts of data are generated every second, understanding database structures and the art of transforming data into intelligence is increasingly crucial for those looking to excel in this realm. To embark on this journey, there is no better starting point than Business Intelligence (BI), covering everything from data storage to the creation of engaging dashboards.

What's included

11 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Caio Avelino
1 Course386 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions