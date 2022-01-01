- Pentaho
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- Data Warehouse
- SQL
- Database (DB) Design
- Entity–Relationship (E-R) Model
- Database (DBMS)
- Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
- Data Integration
- Data Warehousing
- Materialized View
- Business Intelligence
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Harness Business Data . Build a fully-optimized business data warehouse in five courses.
Skills you will gain
Designed for those already in the industry.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Database Management Essentials
Database Management Essentials provides the foundation you need for a career in database development, data warehousing, or business intelligence, as well as for the entire Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence specialization. In this course, you will create relational databases, write SQL statements to extract information to satisfy business reporting requests, create entity relationship diagrams (ERDs) to design databases, and analyze table designs for excessive redundancy. As you develop these skills, you will use either Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL to execute SQL statements and a database diagramming tool such as the ER Assistant or Visual Paradigm to create ERDs. We’ve designed this course to ensure a common foundation for specialization learners. Everyone taking the course can jump right in with writing SQL statements in Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL.
Data Warehouse Concepts, Design, and Data Integration
This is the second course in the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence specialization. Ideally, the courses should be taken in sequence.
Relational Database Support for Data Warehouses
Relational Database Support for Data Warehouses is the third course in the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence specialization. In this course, you'll use analytical elements of SQL for answering business intelligence questions. You'll learn features of relational database management systems for managing summary data commonly used in business intelligence reporting. Because of the importance and difficulty of managing implementations of data warehouses, we'll also delve into storage architectures, scalable parallel processing, data governance, and big data impacts. In the assignments in this course, you can use either Oracle or PostgreSQL.
Business Intelligence Concepts, Tools, and Applications
This is the fourth course in the Data Warehouse for Business Intelligence specialization. Ideally, the courses should be taken in sequence. In this course, you will gain the knowledge and skills for using data warehouses for business intelligence purposes and for working as a business intelligence developer. You’ll have the opportunity to work with large data sets in a data warehouse environment and will learn the use of MicroStrategy's Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) and Visualization capabilities to create visualizations and dashboards.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
