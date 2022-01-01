About this Specialization

Evaluate business needs, design a data warehouse, and integrate and visualize data using dashboards and visual analytics. This Specialization covers data architecture skills that are increasingly critical across a broad range of technology fields. You’ll learn the basics of structured data modeling, gain practical SQL coding experience, and develop an in-depth understanding of data warehouse design and data manipulation. You’ll have the opportunity to work with large data sets in a data warehouse environment to create dashboards and Visual Analytics. You will use of MicroStrategy, a leading BI tool, OLAP (online analytical processing) and Visual Insights capabilities to create dashboards and Visual Analytics. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to build a small, basic data warehouse, populate it with data, and create dashboards and other visualizations to analyze and communicate the data to a broad audience.
Advanced Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
