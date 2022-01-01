About this Specialization

Professionals with SQL, ETL, Enterprise Data Warehousing (EDW), Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Analysis skills are in great demand. This Specialization is designed to provide career relevant knowledge and skills for anyone wanting to pursue a job role in domains such as Data Engineering, Data Management, BI or Data Analytics. The program consists of four online courses. In the first course you learn the basics of SQL and how to query relational databases with this powerful language. Next you learn to use essential Linux commands and create basic shell scripts. You continue your journey by learning to build and automate ETL, ELT and data pipelines using BASH scripts, Apache Airflow and Apache Kafka. In the final course you learn about Data Lakes, Data Marts as well as work with Data Warehouses. You also create interactive reports and dashboards to derive insights from data in your warehouse. Note that this specialization has a significant emphasis on hands-on practice employing real tools used by data professionals. Every course has numerous hands-on labs as well as a course project. While you will benefit from some prior programming experience, it is not absolutely necessary for this course. The only pre-requisites for this specialization are basic computer and data literacy, and a passion to self-learn online.
Course1

Course 1

Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting

4.7
stars
328 ratings
61 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python

4.6
stars
15,161 ratings
1,926 reviews
Course3

Course 3

ETL and Data Pipelines with Shell, Airflow and Kafka

4.5
stars
74 ratings
20 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Getting Started with Data Warehousing and BI Analytics

4.4
stars
32 ratings
8 reviews

