Hima Vasudevan is a Data Scientist in the Digital Business Group at IBM. She is part of the Cognitive Class team and focuses on creating skills offerings and deliver learning curriculum for the Data Science and Data Engineering professions. Hima joined IBM in 2016 as an Analytics Data Scientist Intern and worked on a data mining project to predict power outages related to storms using IBM SPSS Modeler. She is specialized in data mining and databases and has published a Thesis in Data Mining titled 'Effectively Updating Co-location Patterns in Evolving Databases'. She has a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science Engineering and Masters in Applied Computer Science from Purdue University.

Базы данных и SQL в обработке и анализе данных

Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python

قواعد البيانات وSQL (لغة الاستعلام البنيوية) لعلم البيانات

Bancos de dados e SQL para Ciência de Dados

