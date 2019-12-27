About this Course

What you will learn

  • Analyze data within a database using SQL and Python.

  • Create a relational database on Cloud and work with tables.

  • Compare and contrast DDL to DML.

  • Write SQL statements including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Databases
  • Python Programming
  • Ipython
  • Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
  • SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started with SQL

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Intermediate SQL

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Accessing Databases using Python

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes

