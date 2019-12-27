Much of the world's data resides in databases. SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a powerful language which is used for communicating with and extracting data from databases. A working knowledge of databases and SQL is a must if you want to become a data scientist.
Analyze data within a database using SQL and Python.
Create a relational database on Cloud and work with tables.
Compare and contrast DDL to DML.
Write SQL statements including SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE.
- Cloud Databases
- Python Programming
- Ipython
- Relational Database Management System (RDBMS)
- SQL
IBM
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with SQL
In this module, you will be introduced to databases. You will create a database instance on the cloud. You will learn some of the basic SQL statements. You will also write and practice basic SQL hands-on on a live database.
Introduction to Relational Databases and Tables
In this module, you will explore the fundamental concepts behind databases, tables, and the relationships between them. You will then create an instance of a database, discover SQL statements that allow you to create and manipulate tables, and then practice them on your own live database.
Intermediate SQL
In this module, you will learn how to use string patterns and ranges to search data and how to sort and group data in result sets. You will also practice composing nested queries and execute select statements to access data from multiple tables.
Accessing Databases using Python
In this module you will learn the basic concepts related to using Python to connect to databases. In a Jupyter Notebook, you will create tables, load data, query data using SQL, and analyze data using Python.
Great introduction to basic manipulation of SQL tables and working with the IBM DB2 databases by connecting to them with iPython. Very straightforward explanations and very enjoyable tasks.
It's my first course at Coursera and it's quite good. By this course now I'm able to partially working as data analyst soon to be working as full-time analyst.I'm very thankful to the instructor.
Course is god enough. However the last assessment is not. Misprints and not clear questions lead to disappointing marks in the end. Also other students marked assessments based on their understanding.
This " Databases and SQL for Data Science" course was good. I learned too many new things and it really helped me by providing fundamental knowledge regarding databases and SQL.\n\n"
