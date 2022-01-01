- Data Science
- Github
- Python Programming
- Jupyter notebooks
- Rstudio
- Data Analysis
- Pandas
- Numpy
- Ipython
- Probability And Statistics
- Regression Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Data Science Fundamentals with Python and SQL Specialization
Build the Foundation for your Data Science career. Develop hands-on experience with Jupyter, Python, SQL. Perform Statistical Analysis on real data sets.
Offered By
What you will learn
Working knowledge of Data Science Tools such as Jupyter Notebooks, R Studio, GitHub, Watson Studio
Python programming basics including data structures, logic, working with files, invoking APIs, and libraries such as Pandas and Numpy
Statistical Analysis techniques including Descriptive Statistics, Data Visualization, Probability Distribution, Hypothesis Testing and Regression
Relational Database fundamentals including SQL query language, Select statements, sorting & filtering, database functions, accessing multiple tables
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
All courses in the specialization contain multiple hands-on labs and assignments to help you gain practical experience and skills with a variety of data sets.The projects range from building a dashboard with Python, analyzing socio-economic data with SQL, and performing regression analysis with housing data.
Just basic computer literacy and willingness to self-learn online. No prior knowledge of computer science or programming languages required.
Just basic computer literacy and willingness to self-learn online. No prior knowledge of computer science or programming languages required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Tools for Data Science
What are some of the most popular data science tools, how do you use them, and what are their features? In this course, you'll learn about Jupyter Notebooks, JupyterLab, RStudio IDE, Git, GitHub, and Watson Studio. You will learn about what each tool is used for, what programming languages they can execute, their features and limitations. With the tools hosted in the cloud on Skills Network Labs, you will be able to test each tool and follow instructions to run simple code in Python, R or Scala. To end the course, you will create a final project with a Jupyter Notebook on IBM Watson Studio and demonstrate your proficiency preparing a notebook, writing Markdown, and sharing your work with your peers.
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
Kickstart your learning of Python for data science, as well as programming in general, with this beginner-friendly introduction to Python. Python is one of the world’s most popular programming languages, and there has never been greater demand for professionals with the ability to apply Python fundamentals to drive business solutions across industries.
Python Project for Data Science
This mini-course is intended to for you to demonstrate foundational Python skills for working with data. The completion of this course involves working on a hands-on project where you will develop a simple dashboard using Python.
Statistics for Data Science with Python
This Statistics for Data Science course is designed to introduce you to the basic principles of statistical methods and procedures used for data analysis. After completing this course you will have practical knowledge of crucial topics in statistics including - data gathering, summarizing data using descriptive statistics, displaying and visualizing data, examining relationships between variables, probability distributions, expected values, hypothesis testing, introduction to ANOVA (analysis of variance), regression and correlation analysis. You will take a hands-on approach to statistical analysis using Python and Jupyter Notebooks – the tools of choice for Data Scientists and Data Analysts.
Instructors
Svetlana LevitanSenior Developer Advocate with IBM Center for Open Data and AI Technologies
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
¿Necesito realizar los cursos en un orden específico?
¿Obtendré créditos universitarios por completar la Especialización?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.