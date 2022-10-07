By Debangana B•
Oct 7, 2022
I had a few minor issues with the platform like activity or quiz comple status updation but apart from that I really enjoyed this Course. I never knew there was so much technicality in the world of BI and it was a great introduction. I am really more interested in Data Analytics but BI was so much interesting as well and I am excited to learn more in the next two parts of this course. Thank you for putting together this amazing course for beginners like me!
By Laurie L•
Oct 9, 2022
Excellent foundational course for the Business Intelligence field. Builds upon the curriculum of the Data Analytics course though it is not a prerequisite. This course introduces a concept called experiential learning which teaches you to apply the concepts you are learning along the way. This is followed up with good solid examples of what you will be required to produce when you enter this field.
By Azeez O S•
Oct 8, 2022
As far as I know, this course is one of the best Business Intelligence fundamentals course in the market. It breaks down all the technical jargons first before diving into complex concepts and try to make you start working on your portfolio project right from the foundations. I am so glad that I now have a BI portfolio too for my data science career path. Keep up the good work, Google and Coursera.
By Andrea H•
Oct 6, 2022
Great addition to take after a Google Data Analytics Certification. The course gives a good understanding as to what BI is and what a BI analyst does. I also love that you start working on a portfolio project in this course, which will be added onto in the next courses.
By Redem P•
Oct 9, 2022
Excellent introduction to the world of Business Intelligence (BI).
Course well structured with topics presented and built up in a manner that facilitates increased learning.
Presenter is an expert. Her passion for BI is motivating.
By Latoya B•
Oct 8, 2022
I think the course included some challenging content (in a good way). It allowed me to think through solutions without receiving an immediately clear answer. I think that style is more helpful overall. It makes the lessons stick.
By Barakat•
Oct 6, 2022
A well-laid-out introduction to Business Intelligence. The course builds on concepts from the google Data Analytics Certificate and delivers a hands-on-learning experience with case studies and practice exercises.
By Kwame O O•
Oct 9, 2022
The course is so detailed and comprehensive that it succeeds in giving everyone a good foundation in Business Intelligence regardless of their background.
By Lawan I•
Oct 8, 2022
The course is very useful to everyone who wants to learn BI. And the instructors make it esay to understand. Thank you!
By Patricia A•
Oct 9, 2022
I like the smooth transition from Data Analytics to BI. It makes it easy to understand. The presentation is excellent.
By Reynol H C•
Oct 7, 2022
Very informattive, helps explain what Business Intelligence is and what you can do with it.
By Ingrid E•
Oct 11, 2022
Good introduction about the job and mindset to have to do business intelligence.
By Chenyao Z•
Oct 5, 2022
Excellent course on introducing business intelligence for beginngers.
By Ahmad A A•
Oct 9, 2022
A very comprehensive course to give you a headstart as a junior BI.
By Daniel L•
Oct 13, 2022
A great continuation of the Google Data Analytics Certificate!
By Robert D•
Oct 10, 2022
Easy to learn videos, good structure and suitable format.
By Constance P•
Oct 10, 2022
Love this course!
By jim a•
Oct 6, 2022
very educative and easy to understand, i feel that i have a very good understanding of what the foundation of business intelligence are now
By Suyash B•
Oct 7, 2022
A very good course for beginners to learn and have a walkthrough about business intelligence
By Raef A•
Oct 7, 2022
Extension from Google Data Analytics