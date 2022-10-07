Chevron Left
Foundations of Business Intelligence by Google

About the Course

This is the first of three courses in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate, which will help develop the skills needed to apply for entry-level roles as a business intelligence (BI) professional. People who work in BI help organizations access the right data, use data to help businesses grow and improve, and put insights into action. In this course, you’ll discover the role of BI professionals within an organization and explore BI tools you can use on the job. Google employees who currently work in BI will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate job tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you build business intelligence skills to prepare for a career in the field. Learners who complete the three courses in this certificate program will have the skills needed to apply for business intelligence jobs. This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. By the end of this course, you will: -Make key distinctions between business intelligence (BI) and data analysis -Explore how data is used in business processes and decision-making -Describe ways that BI professionals impact their organizations -Identify the uses and benefits of BI tools, including data models, pipelines, data visualizations, and dashboards -Acquire, manipulate, and integrate data using key BI concepts -Select and define metrics that are relevant to project goals and stakeholder questions -Develop and execute a BI project by working with stakeholders to determine project requirements, execute tasks, and deliver insights that guide decision-making...
By Debangana B

Oct 7, 2022

I had a few minor issues with the platform like activity or quiz comple status updation but apart from that I really enjoyed this Course. I never knew there was so much technicality in the world of BI and it was a great introduction. I am really more interested in Data Analytics but BI was so much interesting as well and I am excited to learn more in the next two parts of this course. Thank you for putting together this amazing course for beginners like me!

By Laurie L

Oct 9, 2022

Excellent foundational course for the Business Intelligence field. Builds upon the curriculum of the Data Analytics course though it is not a prerequisite. This course introduces a concept called experiential learning which teaches you to apply the concepts you are learning along the way. This is followed up with good solid examples of what you will be required to produce when you enter this field.

By Azeez O S

Oct 8, 2022

As far as I know, this course is one of the best Business Intelligence fundamentals course in the market. It breaks down all the technical jargons first before diving into complex concepts and try to make you start working on your portfolio project right from the foundations. I am so glad that I now have a BI portfolio too for my data science career path. Keep up the good work, Google and Coursera.

By Andrea H

Oct 6, 2022

Great addition to take after a Google Data Analytics Certification. The course gives a good understanding as to what BI is and what a BI analyst does. I also love that you start working on a portfolio project in this course, which will be added onto in the next courses.

By Redem P

Oct 9, 2022

Excellent introduction to the world of Business Intelligence (BI).

Course well structured with topics presented and built up in a manner that facilitates increased learning.

Presenter is an expert. Her passion for BI is motivating.

By Latoya B

Oct 8, 2022

I think the course included some challenging content (in a good way). It allowed me to think through solutions without receiving an immediately clear answer. I think that style is more helpful overall. It makes the lessons stick.

By Barakat

Oct 6, 2022

A well-laid-out introduction to Business Intelligence. The course builds on concepts from the google Data Analytics Certificate and delivers a hands-on-learning experience with case studies and practice exercises.

By Kwame O O

Oct 9, 2022

The course is so detailed and comprehensive that it succeeds in giving everyone a good foundation in Business Intelligence regardless of their background.

By Lawan I

Oct 8, 2022

The course is very useful to everyone who wants to learn BI. And the instructors make it esay to understand. Thank you!

By Patricia A

Oct 9, 2022

I like the smooth transition from Data Analytics to BI. It makes it easy to understand. The presentation is excellent.

By Reynol H C

Oct 7, 2022

Very informattive, helps explain what Business Intelligence is and what you can do with it.

By Ingrid E

Oct 11, 2022

Good introduction about the job and mindset to have to do business intelligence.

By Chenyao Z

Oct 5, 2022

Excellent course on introducing business intelligence for beginngers.

By Ahmad A A

Oct 9, 2022

A very comprehensive course to give you a headstart as a junior BI.

By Daniel L

Oct 13, 2022

A great continuation of the Google Data Analytics Certificate!

By Robert D

Oct 10, 2022

Easy to learn videos, good structure and suitable format.

By Constance P

Oct 10, 2022

Love this course!

By jim a

Oct 6, 2022

very educative and easy to understand, i feel that i have a very good understanding of what the foundation of business intelligence are now

By Suyash B

Oct 7, 2022

A very good course for beginners to learn and have a walkthrough about business intelligence

By Raef A

Oct 7, 2022

Extension from Google Data Analytics

