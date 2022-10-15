By Redem P•
Oct 15, 2022
The lecturer, Ed, was very professional and brought a high degree of solid confidence, and authority over the module topics.
The course was well designed and has easy flow between topics.
Overall, a good learning program about Data models, Pipelinea, ETL & ELT, Google Dataflow, Databases and related content. I enjoyed this course.
By Reynol H C•
Oct 14, 2022
It was a really good course. They go over ETL which stands for Extract, trasform and load. They also give you an opportunity to try out datasets by using google gloud. I think that inlcuding more animations about how ETL works would be much better to understand. Overall a really good course.
By Soumya A•
Oct 14, 2022
Wonderful learning , course 2 was even more better than the foundations in course 1, as got to learn the depths of BI, had a refresh learning older concepts(Data Analytics) with add on to the newer concepts here(Pipelines,ETL,ELT). Cant wait to explore whats in store in Course 3.
By Dominique M•
Nov 7, 2022
Very informative for an explanation of data models in relations to multi dimensional data models, data validation, schema validation and ETL, ELT Pipeline.
By Latoya B•
Mar 31, 2023
The course is comprehensive and well-structured. I like that the concepts aligned with the requirements I've seen on job listings for BI roles.
By Ahmad A A•
Oct 16, 2022
This course really helped me in understanding how a pool of data could help you uncover the unknown within business organisations.
By Constance P•
Oct 17, 2022
LOving this course so far!
By Eve D•
Oct 30, 2022
Very informative class
By Kelani D•
Oct 16, 2022
The instructor did an excellent job of explaining everything and making sure that we understood everything. The course was really engaging and well written out for the students to grasp.
By Raef A•
Oct 16, 2022
Course packed with new knowledge but challenging for beginners
By David P•
Oct 18, 2022
learning the fundamentals of the pipe line was great.