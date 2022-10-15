Chevron Left
This is the second of three courses in the Google Business Intelligence Certificate. In this course, you'll explore data modeling and how databases are designed. Then you’ll learn about extract, transform, load (ETL) processes that extract data from source systems, transform it into formats that enable analysis, and drive business processes and goals. Google employees who currently work in BI will guide you through this course by providing hands-on activities that simulate job tasks, sharing examples from their day-to-day work, and helping you build business intelligence skills to prepare for a career in the field. Learners who complete the three courses in this certificate program will have the skills needed to apply for business intelligence jobs. This certificate program assumes prior knowledge of foundational analytical principles, skills, and tools covered in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. By the end of this course, you will: -Determine which data models are appropriate for different business requirements -Describe the difference between creating and interacting with a data model -Create data models to address different types of questions -Explain the parts of the extract, transform, load (ETL) process and tools used in ETL -Understand extraction processes and tools for different data storage systems -Design an ETL process that meets organizational and stakeholder needs -Design data pipelines to automate BI processes...
By Redem P

Oct 15, 2022

The lecturer, Ed, was very professional and brought a high degree of solid confidence, and authority over the module topics.

The course was well designed and has easy flow between topics.

Overall, a good learning program about Data models, Pipelinea, ETL & ELT, Google Dataflow, Databases and related content. I enjoyed this course.

By Reynol H C

Oct 14, 2022

It was a really good course. They go over ETL which stands for Extract, trasform and load. They also give you an opportunity to try out datasets by using google gloud. I think that inlcuding more animations about how ETL works would be much better to understand. Overall a really good course.

By Soumya A

Oct 14, 2022

Wonderful learning , course 2 was even more better than the foundations in course 1, as got to learn the depths of BI, had a refresh learning older concepts(Data Analytics) with add on to the newer concepts here(Pipelines,ETL,ELT). Cant wait to explore whats in store in Course 3.

By Dominique M

Nov 7, 2022

Very informative for an explanation of data models in relations to multi dimensional data models, data validation, schema validation and ETL, ELT Pipeline.

By Latoya B

Mar 31, 2023

The course is comprehensive and well-structured. I like that the concepts aligned with the requirements I've seen on job listings for BI roles.

By Ahmad A A

Oct 16, 2022

This course really helped me in understanding how a pool of data could help you uncover the unknown within business organisations.

By Constance P

Oct 17, 2022

LOving this course so far!

By Eve D

Oct 30, 2022

Very informative class

By Kelani D

Oct 16, 2022

The instructor did an excellent job of explaining everything and making sure that we understood everything. The course was really engaging and well written out for the students to grasp.

By Raef A

Oct 16, 2022

Course packed with new knowledge but challenging for beginners

By David P

Oct 18, 2022

learning the fundamentals of the pipe line was great.

