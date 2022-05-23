This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to gather results from previous stages of the data science project and present them to stakeholders. Learners will communicate the results of a model to stakeholders, be shown how to build a basic web app to demonstrate machine learning models and implement and test pipelines that automate the model training, tuning and deployment processes.
Understand the data science workflow, experience with programming languages (Python), communication skills and 2 years business experience.
Communicate results of a model via web apps, and implement an d test pipelines that automate the model training, tuning and deployment process.
- Data Science
- Communication
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- production pipeline
- Data Model
Stacey McBrineCDSP, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CFR, CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundations, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Communicate Results to Stakeholders
In the previous courses in this specialization, you put your data through the extract, transform, and load (ETL) process, conducted an analysis of the data, and developed statistical models from the data that cover the three major disciplines of machine learning: classification, regression, and clustering. But you're not done yet. Now it's time to gather your results and present them to stakeholders. After all, you undertook the data science project to achieve business goals, so you need to demonstrate that you were actually successful in doing so. In this first module, you'll report your findings to the project's stakeholders.
Demonstrate Models in a Web App
One way to create a robust and interesting presentation is to show off your results in a web app. In this module, you'll focus on some of the major technologies that go into creating a web app that you might want to use in a demonstration.
Implement and Test Production Pipelines
Much of what you've done throughout the data science project can be automated in some way. The goal is to spend less time performing some of the more repetitive tasks, and more time on tasks that require your own judgment. This is where pipeline automation comes into play.
Apply What You've Learned
You'll work on a project in which you'll apply your knowledge of the material in this course to practical scenarios.
The field of Data Science has topped the Linked In Emerging Jobs list for the last 3 years with a projected growth of 28% annually and the World Economic Forum lists Data Analytics and Scientists as the top emerging job for 2022.
