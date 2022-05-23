About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner
Intermediate Level

Understand the data science workflow, experience with programming languages (Python), communication skills and 2 years business experience.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Communicate results of a model via web apps, and implement an d test pipelines that automate the model training, tuning and deployment process.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Communication
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • production pipeline
  • Data Model
CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Communicate Results to Stakeholders

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Demonstrate Models in a Web App

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Implement and Test Production Pipelines

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Apply What You've Learned

5 hours to complete

About the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner

Frequently Asked Questions

