Course 4 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner
Intermediate Level

Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • design of experiments
  • Machine Learning
  • clustering
  • regression
  • classification
Intermediate Level

Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Prepare to Train a Machine Learning Model

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Develop Classification Models

9 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 142 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Develop Regression Models

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 64 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Develop Clustering Models

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

