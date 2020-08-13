About this Course

What you will learn

  • Participate in the application of machine learning, helping select between and evaluate technical approaches

  • Interpret a predictive model for a manager or executive, explaining how it works and how well it predicts

  • Circumvent the most common technical pitfalls of machine learning

  • Screen a predictive model for bias against protected classes – aka AI ethics

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

MODULE 1 - The Foundational Underpinnings of Machine Learning

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 83 min), 6 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

MODULE 2 - Standard, Go-To Machine Learning Methods

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 107 min), 1 reading, 12 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

MODULE 3 - Advanced Methods, Comparing Methods, & Modeling Software

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 162 min), 2 readings, 15 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

MODULE 4 – Pitfalls, Bias, and Conclusions

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 76 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization

Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice

