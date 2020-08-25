About this Course

5,033 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Accessible to business-side learners yet also vital to techies. Engage in the commercial use of ML – whether you're an enterprise leader or a quant.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Participate in the deployment of machine learning

  • Identify potential machine learning deployments that will generate value for your organization

  • Report on the predictive performance of machine learning and the profit it generates

  • Understand the potential of machine learning and avoid the false promises of “artificial intelligence”

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Predictive Analytics
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Accessible to business-side learners yet also vital to techies. Engage in the commercial use of ML – whether you're an enterprise leader or a quant.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

SAS

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

MODULE 0 - Introduction

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

MODULE 1 - The Impact of Machine Learning

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 79 min), 6 readings, 16 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

MODULE 2 - Data: the New Oil

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 13 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

MODULE 3 - Predictive Models: What Gets Learned from Data

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min), 4 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4 - Industry Perspective: AI Myths and Real Ethical Risks

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE POWER OF MACHINE LEARNING: BOOST BUSINESS, ACCUMULATE CLICKS, FIGHT FRAUD, AND DENY DEADBEATS

View all reviews

About the Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization

Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder