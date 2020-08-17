Chevron Left
It's the age of machine learning. Companies are seizing upon the power of this technology to combat risk, boost sales, cut costs, block fraud, streamline manufacturing, conquer spam, toughen crime fighting, and win elections. Want to tap that potential? It's best to start with a holistic, business-oriented course on machine learning – no matter whether you’re more on the tech or the business side. After all, successfully deploying machine learning relies on savvy business leadership just as much as it relies on technical skill. And for that reason, data scientists aren't the only ones who need to learn the fundamentals. Executives, decision makers, and line of business managers must also ramp up on how machine learning works and how it delivers business value. And the reverse is true as well: Techies need to look beyond the number crunching itself and become deeply familiar with the business demands of machine learning. This way, both sides speak the same language and can collaborate effectively. This course will prepare you to participate in the deployment of machine learning – whether you'll do so in the role of enterprise leader or quant. In order to serve both types, this course goes further than typical machine learning courses, which cover only the technical foundations and core quantitative techniques. This curriculum uniquely integrates both sides – both the business and tech know-how – that are essential for deploying machine learning. It covers: – How launching machine learning – aka predictive analytics – improves marketing, financial services, fraud detection, and many other business operations – A concrete yet accessible guide to predictive modeling methods, delving most deeply into decision trees – Reporting on the predictive performance of machine learning and the profit it generates – What your data needs to look like before applying machine learning – Avoiding the hype and false promises of “artificial intelligence” – AI ethics: social justice concerns, such as when predictive models blatantly discriminate by protected class NO HANDS-ON AND NO HEAVY MATH. This concentrated entry-level program is totally accessible to business leaders – and yet totally vital to data scientists who want to secure their business relevance. It's for anyone who wishes to participate in the commercial deployment of machine learning, no matter whether you'll play a role on the business side or the technical side. This includes business professionals and decision makers of all kinds, such as executives, directors, line of business managers, and consultants – as well as data scientists. BUT TECHNICAL LEARNERS SHOULD TAKE ANOTHER LOOK. Before jumping straight into the hands-on, as quants are inclined to do, consider one thing: This curriculum provides complementary know-how that all great techies also need to master. It contextualizes the core technology, guiding you on the end-to-end process required to successfully deploy a predictive model so that it delivers a business impact. LIKE A UNIVERSITY COURSE. This course is also a good fit for college students, or for those planning for or currently enrolled in an MBA program. The breadth and depth of the overall three-course specialization is equivalent to one full-semester MBA or graduate-level course. IN-DEPTH YET ACCESSIBLE. Brought to you by industry leader Eric Siegel – a winner of teaching awards when he was a professor at Columbia University – this curriculum stands out as one of the most thorough, engaging, and surprisingly accessible on the subject of machine learning. VENDOR-NEUTRAL. This course includes illuminating software demos of machine learning in action using SAS products. However, the curriculum is vendor-neutral and universally-applicable. The contents and learning objectives apply, regardless of which machine learning software tools you end up choosing to work with....

BT

Aug 19, 2020

This is such a well-rounded, beautifully executed coverage of ML for business people! I didn't know what I didn't know but now that I know I'm amazed this wasn't covered in other courses i took.

DB

Nov 18, 2020

Very informative, learnt A LOT of stuff that I knew nothing about... But the instructor made if fun and interesting... so it was enjoyable.

By Carlos P

Aug 17, 2020

I really loved this course. It is a must for anyone trying to understand what Machine Learning is and its application with a holistic view. I’ve been studying ML on other Online courses for over a year now (focusing on the math and programming aspects), so this course turned out to be a great complement to all the other technical courses I’ve been doing. Furthermore, whereas the other courses followed a more traditional school setting (e.g. power point slides, thousands of mathematical formulas) this course was such a nice surprise as it is quite dynamic, light and with a touch of humor.

This course is not meant for learning the math or programming; there are many other courses online with that purpose. (If you want to implement what Eric has shown in this course on your own, you will need to learn: Calculus, Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics and a programming language, such as R or python before trying to implement ML models). This course though, should also be taken by people like me who are trying to learn the technical aspects of ML. The many examples in the course help construct a thorough understanding as well as provide a framework to participate in ML meetings. I do intend to recommend this course to a few managers of my company for them to understand what my team is trying to achieve. Given that there is no math/programming requirements, it is perfect for non-technical business people to realize the potential benefits from ML.

By Sumit S

Aug 17, 2020

Half way through the course, I am already in love with Eric's style of teaching. The Energy which he is bringing, the content everything has been top notch till now. Though, I do have a background in Data Science, there have been lot of take-away for me.

Loved the predictive pop song :)

By David

Aug 17, 2020

A highly informative, entertaining deep dive into machine learning. Dr. Eric Siegel has a talent for threading big revelations together so that they build on one another and pulling out insights that apply to all sorts of aspects of life and work, all while keeping the tone light!

By Dennis N

Sep 10, 2020

Excellent presentation of the basic concepts of machine learning. Looking forward to the next class.

By Laxman G

Sep 15, 2020

Totally upbeat course. The Power of Prof. Eric Siegel, SAS and Coursera has resulted in this illuminating course that showcases the potential and possibilities of Machine Learning - a winning combination for (Machine) Learners. I was able to quickly and effortlessly map from the Professor's book 'The Power to Predict Who Will Click, Buy, Lie, or Die' to the course.

Enroll to Boost Skills, Accumulate Credits, Fight Failure, and Deny Deadbeats.

Thank you Prof. Eric Siegel. Thank you SAS. Thank you Coursera.

By Ajith P K N

Sep 2, 2020

An exceptionally insightful and unique course by none other than the maestro of Predictive Analytics Dr. Eric Siegel. It elucidates us how launching machine learning - aka predictive analytics - improves marketing, financial services, fraud detection, and many other business operations. I thank SAS for collaborating with Eric for this amazing initiative. I request all to attempt this course if you want to gain a unique and experienced perspective of Machine Learning.

By Diego B

Aug 18, 2020

This is the first machine learning course that I enrolled in and it was the perfect choice. I don't have a background in coding or software and this course made everything really clear to me. It made me realize how amazing ml really is! Also, English is not my mother tongue but Eric's oratory was perfectly clear to me. 😄

By Barbara C

Aug 20, 2020

Eric Siegel has created a machine learning course that is not only a great learning tool, but also fun. Eric makes it easy to understand, and adds information that is critical to every level student. I'm looking forward to the next courses.

By Philip N

Aug 21, 2020

Excellent. Very well done. Engaging throughout with excellent references and supplemental videos and articles. Relevant concepts and terms introduced and well-motivated. Everyone concerned about 'AI' should go through the ethics discussion.

By Oleg K

Aug 22, 2020

An amazing introduction that kept me interested for every single video. Moreover, it was actually fun to watch! There is some nice humor and the videos are made in an entertaining way! I certainly recommend it!

By Bob T

Aug 19, 2020

By Rhodium B

Sep 1, 2020

A fantastic overview of Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

By Christina M

Aug 24, 2020

A great introduction into a wide area of applications of ML.

By ERICK K C

Aug 26, 2020

Exceptionally delivered by a thoroughly informed expert

By Vaclav

Sep 12, 2020

Well structured, great delivery, relevant examples.

By Martin T

Dec 7, 2020

Well presented introduction to Machine Learning.

By Surachart O

Aug 17, 2020

It's a good course to start that how ML works.

By Bob H

Aug 13, 2020

Very clear, extremely informative!

By Saleh O

Aug 16, 2020

Great course

By Catherine T

Feb 24, 2021

I'm one of those people he warned not to review negatively because it's not a tech course - I'm studying for a career transition to data science, and most of the courses I take are highly technical. But this course gives a huge foundation in general application of ML. I'm not especially interested in working in a business environment per se, but this course really teaches you how to fluently talk about the non-technical aspects of ML and data science. The unit on ethics I think is particularly important. The software demos are also really helpful whether or not you plan to use SAS. Honestly this course was so well rounded. I really enjoyed Eric Siegel's presentation. He manages to be extremely funny while also really effectively teaching the material. My only criticism is he tried way too hard to sell his book at every opportunity and there were not many readings that weren't written by him. And when reading the articles I noticed that he'd used the exact same wording in the course videos. So a little more diversity there could be good.

By Yasin A

Nov 24, 2020

one of the best courses ever made, with such a great teacher, makes an attractive, fun, and most importantly conceptual atmosphere for learning of the materials. this course is one of my favorites. if you want to learn machine learning and it's concepts deep and practical and also fun! do hesitate to enroll in it.

By Danielle B

Nov 18, 2020

Very informative, learnt A LOT of stuff that I knew nothing about... But the instructor made if fun and interesting... so it was enjoyable.

By Morten R

Sep 25, 2020

Very informative and good instructor. I recommend this course as it deals with important issues when it comes til Machine Learning.

By Lev P

Sep 20, 2020

Very good introductory course about ML, AI and predictive analytics.

By Hari K K

Nov 28, 2020

Excellent course by Eric.

Loved every video.

Thank you....

