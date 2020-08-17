BT
Aug 19, 2020
This is such a well-rounded, beautifully executed coverage of ML for business people! I didn't know what I didn't know but now that I know I'm amazed this wasn't covered in other courses i took.
DB
Nov 18, 2020
Very informative, learnt A LOT of stuff that I knew nothing about... But the instructor made if fun and interesting... so it was enjoyable.
By Carlos P•
Aug 17, 2020
I really loved this course. It is a must for anyone trying to understand what Machine Learning is and its application with a holistic view. I’ve been studying ML on other Online courses for over a year now (focusing on the math and programming aspects), so this course turned out to be a great complement to all the other technical courses I’ve been doing. Furthermore, whereas the other courses followed a more traditional school setting (e.g. power point slides, thousands of mathematical formulas) this course was such a nice surprise as it is quite dynamic, light and with a touch of humor.
This course is not meant for learning the math or programming; there are many other courses online with that purpose. (If you want to implement what Eric has shown in this course on your own, you will need to learn: Calculus, Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics and a programming language, such as R or python before trying to implement ML models). This course though, should also be taken by people like me who are trying to learn the technical aspects of ML. The many examples in the course help construct a thorough understanding as well as provide a framework to participate in ML meetings. I do intend to recommend this course to a few managers of my company for them to understand what my team is trying to achieve. Given that there is no math/programming requirements, it is perfect for non-technical business people to realize the potential benefits from ML.
By Sumit S•
Aug 17, 2020
Half way through the course, I am already in love with Eric's style of teaching. The Energy which he is bringing, the content everything has been top notch till now. Though, I do have a background in Data Science, there have been lot of take-away for me.
Loved the predictive pop song :)
By David•
Aug 17, 2020
A highly informative, entertaining deep dive into machine learning. Dr. Eric Siegel has a talent for threading big revelations together so that they build on one another and pulling out insights that apply to all sorts of aspects of life and work, all while keeping the tone light!
By Dennis N•
Sep 10, 2020
Excellent presentation of the basic concepts of machine learning. Looking forward to the next class.
By Laxman G•
Sep 15, 2020
Totally upbeat course. The Power of Prof. Eric Siegel, SAS and Coursera has resulted in this illuminating course that showcases the potential and possibilities of Machine Learning - a winning combination for (Machine) Learners. I was able to quickly and effortlessly map from the Professor's book 'The Power to Predict Who Will Click, Buy, Lie, or Die' to the course.
Enroll to Boost Skills, Accumulate Credits, Fight Failure, and Deny Deadbeats.
Thank you Prof. Eric Siegel. Thank you SAS. Thank you Coursera.
By Ajith P K N•
Sep 2, 2020
An exceptionally insightful and unique course by none other than the maestro of Predictive Analytics Dr. Eric Siegel. It elucidates us how launching machine learning - aka predictive analytics - improves marketing, financial services, fraud detection, and many other business operations. I thank SAS for collaborating with Eric for this amazing initiative. I request all to attempt this course if you want to gain a unique and experienced perspective of Machine Learning.
By Diego B•
Aug 18, 2020
This is the first machine learning course that I enrolled in and it was the perfect choice. I don't have a background in coding or software and this course made everything really clear to me. It made me realize how amazing ml really is! Also, English is not my mother tongue but Eric's oratory was perfectly clear to me. 😄
By Barbara C•
Aug 20, 2020
Eric Siegel has created a machine learning course that is not only a great learning tool, but also fun. Eric makes it easy to understand, and adds information that is critical to every level student. I'm looking forward to the next courses.
By Philip N•
Aug 21, 2020
Excellent. Very well done. Engaging throughout with excellent references and supplemental videos and articles. Relevant concepts and terms introduced and well-motivated. Everyone concerned about 'AI' should go through the ethics discussion.
By Oleg K•
Aug 22, 2020
An amazing introduction that kept me interested for every single video. Moreover, it was actually fun to watch! There is some nice humor and the videos are made in an entertaining way! I certainly recommend it!
By Bob T•
Aug 19, 2020
This is such a well-rounded, beautifully executed coverage of ML for business people! I didn't know what I didn't know but now that I know I'm amazed this wasn't covered in other courses i took.
By Rhodium B•
Sep 1, 2020
A fantastic overview of Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.
By Christina M•
Aug 24, 2020
A great introduction into a wide area of applications of ML.
By ERICK K C•
Aug 26, 2020
Exceptionally delivered by a thoroughly informed expert
By Vaclav•
Sep 12, 2020
Well structured, great delivery, relevant examples.
By Martin T•
Dec 7, 2020
Well presented introduction to Machine Learning.
By Surachart O•
Aug 17, 2020
It's a good course to start that how ML works.
By Bob H•
Aug 13, 2020
Very clear, extremely informative!
By Saleh O•
Aug 16, 2020
Great course
By Catherine T•
Feb 24, 2021
I'm one of those people he warned not to review negatively because it's not a tech course - I'm studying for a career transition to data science, and most of the courses I take are highly technical. But this course gives a huge foundation in general application of ML. I'm not especially interested in working in a business environment per se, but this course really teaches you how to fluently talk about the non-technical aspects of ML and data science. The unit on ethics I think is particularly important. The software demos are also really helpful whether or not you plan to use SAS. Honestly this course was so well rounded. I really enjoyed Eric Siegel's presentation. He manages to be extremely funny while also really effectively teaching the material. My only criticism is he tried way too hard to sell his book at every opportunity and there were not many readings that weren't written by him. And when reading the articles I noticed that he'd used the exact same wording in the course videos. So a little more diversity there could be good.
By Yasin A•
Nov 24, 2020
one of the best courses ever made, with such a great teacher, makes an attractive, fun, and most importantly conceptual atmosphere for learning of the materials. this course is one of my favorites. if you want to learn machine learning and it's concepts deep and practical and also fun! do hesitate to enroll in it.
By Danielle B•
Nov 18, 2020
Very informative, learnt A LOT of stuff that I knew nothing about... But the instructor made if fun and interesting... so it was enjoyable.
By Morten R•
Sep 25, 2020
Very informative and good instructor. I recommend this course as it deals with important issues when it comes til Machine Learning.
By Lev P•
Sep 20, 2020
Very good introductory course about ML, AI and predictive analytics.
By Hari K K•
Nov 28, 2020
Excellent course by Eric.
Loved every video.
Thank you....