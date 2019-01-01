Eric Siegel, Ph.D., is a leading consultant – independent, but collaborating with SAS for this 3-course specialization – and former Columbia University professor who makes machine learning understandable and captivating. He is the founder of the
Predictive Analytics World
and
Deep Learning World
conference series, which have served more than 17,000 attendees since 2009, the instructor of the acclaimed Coursera specialization
Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice
, a popular speaker who's been commissioned for
more than 110 keynote addresses
, and executive editor of
The Machine Learning Times
. He authored the bestselling
Predictive Analytics: The Power to Predict Who Will Click, Buy, Lie, or Die
, which has been used in courses at more than 35 universities, and he won teaching awards when he was a professor at Columbia University, where he sang
educational songs
to his students. Eric also publishes
op-eds on analytics and social justice
.