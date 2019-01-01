Profile

Eric Siegel

Founder of Predictive Analytics World and Deep Learning World, executive editor of "The Machine Learning Times", author of "Predictive Analytics"

Eric Siegel, Ph.D., is a leading consultant – independent, but collaborating with SAS for this 3-course specialization – and former Columbia University professor who makes machine learning understandable and captivating. He is the founder of the Predictive Analytics World and Deep Learning World conference series, which have served more than 17,000 attendees since 2009, the instructor of the acclaimed Coursera specialization Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice, a popular speaker who's been commissioned for more than 110 keynote addresses, and executive editor of The Machine Learning Times. He authored the bestselling Predictive Analytics: The Power to Predict Who Will Click, Buy, Lie, or Die, which has been used in courses at more than 35 universities, and he won teaching awards when he was a professor at Columbia University, where he sang educational songs to his students. Eric also publishes op-eds on analytics and social justice.

Four Rare Machine Learning Skills All Data Scientists Need

Launching Machine Learning: Delivering Operational Success with Gold Standard ML Leadership

The Power of Machine Learning: Boost Business, Accumulate Clicks, Fight Fraud, and Deny Deadbeats

Machine Learning Under the Hood: The Technical Tips, Tricks, and Pitfalls

