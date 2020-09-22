About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization
Beginner Level

Accessible to business-side learners yet also vital to techies. Engage in the commercial use of ML - whether you're an enterprise leader or a quant.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply ML: Identify opportunities where machine learning can improve marketing, sales, financial credit scoring, insurance, fraud detection, and more

  • Plan ML: Determine the way machine learning will be operationally integrated and deployed, and the staffing and data requirements to get there

  • Greenlight ML: Forecast the effectiveness of a machine learning project and then internally sell it, gaining buy-in from your colleagues

  • Lead ML: Manage a machine learning project, from the generation of predictive models to their launch

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Machine learning strategy and leadership
  • Predictive Analytics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

MODULE 1 - Business Applications of Machine Learning

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 92 min), 5 readings, 15 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

MODULE 2 - Scoping, Greenlighting, and Managing Machine Learning Initiatives

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 7 readings, 13 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

MODULE 3 - Data Prep: Preparing the Training Data

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 110 min), 2 readings, 16 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

MODULE 4 - The High Cost of False Promises, False Positives, and Misapplied Models

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes

About the Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization

Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice

