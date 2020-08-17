YA
Nov 23, 2020
very good and impressive course for Machine Learning with a great teacher who make you love the Machine Learning, thank you dear master for such a great course
EQ
Sep 22, 2020
The subject matter of this course was unique and very valuable and Prof. Siegel's enthusiasm and humor makes it especially engaging. Good job!
By Laxman G•
Aug 16, 2020
Gold Standard MOOC.
By Carlos P•
Aug 17, 2020
Excellent insights for deployment Machine Learning at corporations. Definitely recommend if you every intend to participate either directly or indirectly at a ML development at your company. The instructor lays out a solid plan to not let the technical enthusiasm/jargon get in the way.
By Oleg K•
Aug 25, 2020
I love the ideas of machine learning and I'd love to be involved, but I'm not sure I'm up for crunching the numbers myself. This course showed me that managers and executives have an important role and also need to know this stuff.
By Dennis N•
Sep 18, 2020
Excellent course presented by a knowledgeable expert in the machine learning field. Content was well organized and included a broad range of topics with numerous use cases. Looking forward to the next course.
By Diego B•
Aug 25, 2020
Now I really see the light, what you need to do to actually get the benefit of machine learning. This course really drives home the practicalities of machine learning and still keeps it really interesting.
By Eugene Q•
Sep 22, 2020
The subject matter of this course was unique and very valuable and Prof. Siegel's enthusiasm and humor makes it especially engaging. Good job!
By Christina M•
Aug 24, 2020
Essential business know-how for launching a machine learning project.
By PRASANTA M•
Sep 27, 2020
Authentic learning
By T B•
Sep 26, 2021
As a non technical person (ex banker) I have been struggling to understand ML and the series of courses conducted by Eric Siegel seems to be made just for us non-technical types. I found the subject matter very easy to understand and grasp allowing me to now think about the possible applications. Eric has also a section where he discusses real world applications of ML. This is a key differentiator from another course on ML I had attended and we are now in a position to communicate confidently with people offering data science / ML expertise. Working on applications would require team effort and the composition of an ideal team is also discussed as a feature of the course which I found invaluable and another differentiator. Given the serious subject matter, I am appreciative of the effort put in by Eric to also ensure there are lighthearted moments along the way. Overall I found this course an outstanding program backed by SAS and would recommend it as compulsory attendance for those who want to understand the wide implications of ML in every aspect of our lives today and in the future. I am happy to embrace this technology without fear. Thank you.
By Andrew S•
Mar 3, 2021
This is increasingly essential knowledge for both business leaders who know that data must be tapped for competitive advantage and analytics professionals who need to understand how to help businesses tap that power. Each party needs to know a bit more - not too much, but enough - about the other's world to be effective together and deliver results. Finding that balance of how much tech and data and how much business outcome to put into a course is really difficult and I have not seen anyone strike that balance like Prof. Siegel. In addition to this unique capability Prof. Siegel brings relevant and relatable cases, actual hands on work in an approachable format and keen sense of humor as he lets geek flag fly high. Take this course.
By Mr. J•
Nov 17, 2020
This course, part of the Eric Segal machine learning specialization, is a must take course. All 3 are must take. They are superbly constructed and executed. The content and format and construction of the courses is - very fine. A grreat benefit to any one taking the time to complete the courses.
By Yasin A•
Nov 24, 2020
very good and impressive course for Machine Learning with a great teacher who make you love the Machine Learning, thank you dear master for such a great course
By Jimmy V•
Feb 4, 2021
Opened a whole new world for me. It broadend my horizon and I view socio economics differently.
By Priyavrat S•
Mar 18, 2021
Loved this course. Recommend to anyone getting started with ML.
By Danielle B•
Dec 31, 2020
Enjoyed this module as well. Insightful and informative.
By k b•
Feb 12, 2021
Excellent course for beginners and non-practitioners.
By Antonio L•
Apr 28, 2021
Very useful course for business and project leader
By Anu S•
Apr 1, 2021
Excellent course
Good real-life examples
By Selin N•
Oct 14, 2020
Great!
By Shuhan M•
May 20, 2021
it's better not to use examples that are not true and biased. I am Chinese and I have been working and living in XinJiang for quite some time, the bias example used in the course is nothing real according to my life experience, if you do have evidence , please provide them, or better if you come to China and take a look yourself. if the evidence is come from sth like CNN or BBC, then I can only laugh at it, and will have to categorize this course same level with CNN and BBC news.
By Jay S•
Aug 1, 2021
Eric Siegel is very insightful in this 3 course machine learning specialization for data oriented business leaders! Highly recommend this specialization. For business leaders, it will help drive the business impact of ML initiatives and manage ethical pitfalls. For technology experts, it does a great job at setting context and painting a great picture of potential applications of ML before one would dive deep into the algorithms.
By Michelle W•
Nov 7, 2021
great high level overview
By Jau-Jie Y•
Jul 11, 2021
Excellent
By Jorge T•
Jan 18, 2021
Great introduction! Thanks!
By Kristina S•
Jul 5, 2021
.