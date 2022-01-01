- Data Science
Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice Specialization
An End-to-End Guide to Leading and Launching ML. This expansive machine learning curriculum is accessible to business-level learners and yet vital to techies as well. It covers both the state-of-the-art techniques and the business-side best practices.
Offered By
What you will learn
Lead ML: Manage or participate in the end-to-end implementation of machine learning
Apply ML: Identify the opportunities where machine learning can improve marketing, sales, financial credit scoring, insurance, fraud detection, and much more
Greenlight ML: Forecast the effectiveness of and scope the requirements for a machine learning project and then internally sell it to gain buy-in
Regulate ML: Manage ethical pitfalls, the risks to social justice that stem from machine learning – aka AI ethics
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Problem-solving challenges: Form an elevator pitch, build a predictive model by hand in Excel or Google Sheets to visualize how it improves, and more (no exercises involve the use of ML software).
Vendor-Neutral
This specialization includes several illuminating software demos of ML in action using SAS products. However, the curriculum is vendor-neutral and universally-applicable. The learnings apply, regardless of which ML software you end up choosing to work with.
In-Depth Yet Accessible
Brought to you by a veteran industry leader who won teaching awards when he was a professor at Columbia University, this specialization stands out as one of the most thorough, engaging, and surprisingly accessible on the subject of ML.
Like a University Course
These three courses are also a good fit for college students, or for those planning for or currently enrolled in an MBA program. The breadth and depth of this specialization is equivalent to one full-semester MBA or graduate-level course.
Accessible to business-side learners yet also vital to techies. Engage in the commercial use of ML – whether you're an enterprise leader or a quant.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
The Power of Machine Learning: Boost Business, Accumulate Clicks, Fight Fraud, and Deny Deadbeats
It's the age of machine learning. Companies are seizing upon the power of this technology to combat risk, boost sales, cut costs, block fraud, streamline manufacturing, conquer spam, toughen crime fighting, and win elections.
Launching Machine Learning: Delivering Operational Success with Gold Standard ML Leadership
Machine learning runs the world. It generates predictions for each individual customer, employee, voter, and suspect, and these predictions drive millions of business decisions more effectively, determining whom to call, mail, approve, test, diagnose, warn, investigate, incarcerate, set up on a date, or medicate.
Machine Learning Under the Hood: The Technical Tips, Tricks, and Pitfalls
Machine learning. Your team needs it, your boss demands it, and your career loves it. After all, LinkedIn places it as one of the top few "Skills Companies Need Most" and as the very top emerging job in the U.S.
Offered by
SAS
Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS is a trusted analytics powerhouse for organizations seeking immediate value from their data. A deep bench of analytics solutions and broad industry knowledge keep our customers coming back and feeling confident. With SAS®, you can discover insights from your data and make sense of it all. Identify what’s working and fix what isn’t. Make more intelligent decisions. And drive relevant change.
