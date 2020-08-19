DB
Aug 24, 2020
I'll be honest. This course made me feel more capable on the quantitive algorithms than I think any coding class ever could. When it's taught the right way, this stuff is actually intuitive.
Aug 13, 2020
Thought provoking and innovative approach to learning Machine Learning aspects in unburdened\n\nmanner, beneficial to the beginner and the advanced learner alike.
By Calle J•
Aug 19, 2020
Excellent course!
This is a course that everyone should take. It is engaging and fun. I was always inspired to go to the next lesson and learn more. It has some interesting subjects that most other courses don't address, and it has some surprises and eye-opening moments. Two such things are P-hacking and Uplift Modeling, among many other things. The course also brings up a very important topic for Machine Learning: Ethics.
All of this was taught in a fun and easy understandable way. Thank You for this course. I really enjoyed it.
By Carlos P•
Aug 13, 2020
Another excellent Course! This is a very nice introduction to the Technical side of Machine Learning, the course even includes a hands on exercise based on Excel/Google Sheet which helps to consolidate what has been learnt. Eric makes fairly complex algorithms/ideas easy to understand.
By Diego B•
Aug 25, 2020
By Sudarshan K D•
Aug 14, 2020
By Oleg K•
Aug 25, 2020
What a clear course. I love the word algorithm now. Modeling is elegant and I understand that now.
By Yelyzaveta R•
Aug 15, 2020
Very interesting and well-structured course. I think it will be very useful for all learners
By Christina M•
Aug 24, 2020
A very enjoyable and worthwhile course for ML novices as well as techies.
By Saleh O•
Aug 16, 2020
Great course
By Laxman G•
Sep 19, 2020
If only all cars had, the 'machine' learning capability, taught in this course, under their hood .....,,
we would all be driving the safest, fastest, cleanest, coolest, friendliest, most energy efficient cars.
This is the Bugatti La Voiture Noire of Machine Learning Specialization courses.
Thank you Prof. Eric Siegel, SAS and Coursera.
By Eugene Q•
Sep 25, 2020
Brilliant! I really enjoyed this course. It helped me to understand more about what to do and how (and what not to do) when implementing ML projects. 5 stars!
By Selin N•
Oct 14, 2020
Great
By Andrew S•
Mar 3, 2021
This is increasingly essential knowledge for both business leaders who know that data must be tapped for competitive advantage and analytics professionals who need to understand how to help businesses tap that power. Each party needs to know a bit more - not too much, but enough - about the other's world to be effective together and deliver results. Finding that balance of how much tech and data and how much business outcome to put into a course is really difficult and I have not seen anyone strike that balance like Prof. Siegel. In addition to this unique capability Prof. Siegel brings relevant and relatable cases, actual hands on work in an approachable format and keen sense of humor as he lets geek flag fly high. Take this course.
By Mohammad S•
Dec 27, 2020
This is a unique and engaging course that tackles a very interesting yet complex topic. I really enjoyed how Professor Eric demystifies many wrong assumptions about machine learning, how he explains the different business and technical requirements and details and gives and due needed attention to the ethical aspect of ML which is very critical to consider for leading ML projects everywhere.
I came out of this course with great knowledge about the project management aspects to successfully lead ML projects.
I highly recommend this course which is part of 3 courses focusing on the business and technical sides of ML.
By Jay S•
Aug 1, 2021
Eric Siegel is very insightful in this 3 course machine learning specialization for data oriented business leaders! Highly recommend this specialization. For business leaders, it will help drive the business impact of ML initiatives and manage ethical pitfalls. For technology experts, it does a great job at setting context and painting a great picture of potential applications of ML before one would dive deep into the algorithms.
By Venkatesh C•
Jul 25, 2021
Very engaging delivery of content by Eric and the ability to dive deep without the intimidating mathematics and programming makes this a great course for learners from all backgrounds. The insights into uplift modelling, machine bias and the types of mistakes to avoid when preparing data or interpreting results was also very useful for managers who are non-technical.
By Priyavrat S•
Mar 18, 2021
Loved this course. Recommend to anyone getting started with ML.
By Sumit S•
Dec 28, 2020
Excellent insights in Part 3 too specially Uplift modelling
By Antonio L•
Apr 28, 2021
Eric is a great instructor!
By Jau-Jie Y•
Jul 11, 2021
Good for bussiness
By Dmitry B•
Aug 18, 2020
This course covers quite a few core issues that arise when you apply a machine learning algorithm to real-world problems. However, if you are a seasoned practitioner, you may find that the course does not deliver to the promise given in the description. I was expecting gotchas and a-ha moments, but that did not happen.
By Jorge T•
Oct 3, 2020
It has been a great effort to democratize access to Machine Learning for everybody. And I think it was achieved. I expected some hands on exercises so as to test the knowledge adquired. Anyway I learnt many usefull concepts for ML Project Management, Pitfalls and Ethics. Recommended course to start.
By Somrita S•
Sep 29, 2020
The maths must be explained a bit more. At times the information is redundant.Otherwise ,its a great experience to be earned.