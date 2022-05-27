About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner
Intermediate Level

Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Insight
  • Data Analysis
  • Dissemination
  • Preprocess Data
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).

Instructors

Offered by

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Examine Data

Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Explore the Underlying Distribution of Data

Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Use Visualizations to Analyze Data

Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Preprocess Data

9 videos (Total 51 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

About the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner

