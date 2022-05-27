This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to analyze data to gain insight, use statistical analysis methods to explore the underlying distribution of data, use visualizations such as histograms, scatter plots, and maps to analyze data and preprocess data to produce a dataset ready for training.
This course is part of the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
Understand data science concepts, experience with programming languages (Python), libraries (NumPy,pandas) and database querying languages (SQL).
- Data Insight
- Data Analysis
- Dissemination
- Preprocess Data
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
Stacey McBrineCDSP, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CFR, CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundations, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Examine Data
In the previous course in this specialization, you conducted extract, transform, and load (ETL) to ensure your data was ready for the next phase of the data science process: analysis. In some cases, an analysis of the data may be the actual final goal of the project, or it may be an important intermediary step on the road to machine learning. In either case, analyzing your data using various techniques will help you obtain useful insights into that data and what it represents. It'll also give you a better understanding of how the data needs to undergo more processing to prepare it for machine learning. You'll begin your analysis efforts by exploring the nature of your dataset and the relationships it contains.
Explore the Underlying Distribution of Data
One of the key factors in data analysis is determining how values are spread out within each of the different features. This will give you a deeper understanding of how the data is represented and how it might need to change.
Use Visualizations to Analyze Data
In this module, you'll look at your data from a visual perspective in order to reveal insights that raw numbers alone may not provide.
Preprocess Data
Your analysis efforts will most likely prompt you to transform your data further, especially in preparation for machine learning. In this topic, you'll do just that.
About the CertNexus Certified Data Science Practitioner Professional Certificate
The field of Data Science has topped the Linked In Emerging Jobs list for the last 3 years with a projected growth of 28% annually and the World Economic Forum lists Data Analytics and Scientists as the top emerging job for 2022.
