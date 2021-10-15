Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze Data by CertNexus
About the Course
This course is designed for business professionals that want to learn how to analyze data to gain insight, use statistical analysis methods to explore the underlying distribution of data, use visualizations such as histograms, scatter plots, and maps to analyze data and preprocess data to produce a dataset ready for training.
The typical student in this course will have several years of experience with computing technology, including some aptitude in computer programming....