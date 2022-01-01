About this Course

2,111,870 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss the importance of organizing your data before analysis with references to sorts and filters

  • Demonstrate an understanding of what is involved in the conversion and formatting of data

  • Apply the use of functions and syntax to create SQL queries for combining data from multiple database tables

  • Describe the use of functions to conduct basic calculations on data in spreadsheets

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL
  • Data Calculations
  • Data Aggregation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(112,405 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Organizing data to begin analysis

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Formatting and adjusting data

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Aggregating data for analysis

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Performing data calculations

11 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min), 10 readings, 12 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANALYZE DATA TO ANSWER QUESTIONS

View all reviews

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder