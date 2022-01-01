This is the fifth course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. In this course, you’ll explore the “analyze” phase of the data analysis process. You’ll take what you’ve learned to this point and apply it to your analysis to make sense of the data you’ve collected. You’ll learn how to organize and format your data using spreadsheets and SQL to help you look at and think about your data in different ways. You’ll also find out how to perform complex calculations on your data to complete business objectives. You’ll learn how to use formulas, functions, and SQL queries as you conduct your analysis. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics is required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
Discuss the importance of organizing your data before analysis with references to sorts and filters
Demonstrate an understanding of what is involved in the conversion and formatting of data
Apply the use of functions and syntax to create SQL queries for combining data from multiple database tables
Describe the use of functions to conduct basic calculations on data in spreadsheets
Skills you will gain
- Spreadsheet
- Data Analysis
- SQL
- Data Calculations
- Data Aggregation
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Organizing data to begin analysis
Organizing data makes the data easier to use in your analysis. In this part of the course, you’ll learn the importance of organizing your data through sorting and filtering. You’ll explore these processes in both spreadsheets and SQL as you continue to prepare your data for analysis.
Formatting and adjusting data
As you move closer to analyzing your data, you’ll want to have the data formatted and ready to go. In this part of the course, you’ll learn all about converting and formatting data, including how SQL queries can help you combine data. You’ll also find out the value of feedback and support from your colleagues and how it can lead to new learning that you can apply to your work.
Aggregating data for analysis
As part of your analysis, you’ll often have to combine data in order to gain insights and complete business objectives. In this part of the course, you’ll explore the functions, procedures, and syntax involved in combining, or aggregating, data. You’ll learn how to do this from multiple cells in spreadsheets and from multiple database tables using SQL queries.
Performing data calculations
Calculations are one of the more common tasks that data analysts complete during analysis. In this part of the course, you’ll explore formulas, functions, and pivot tables in spreadsheets and queries in SQL, all of which will help with your calculations. You’ll also learn about the benefits of using SQL to manage temporary tables.
Exercises in SQL were moving a bit quicker than it was comfortable, so I feel like I will probably need to finish an additiional course in SQL after, everything else was perfect.
Good, but it was a little bit compacted , and sometimes instructor was fast while it should be slower to be understood. However, it was really useful, and I have learned a lot !
Great and thorough demonstration of how the data analysis process is completed through the implementation of different calculation functions in spreadhseets and SQL. Thanks for creating it.
An excellent course for learning analysis techniques using Spreadsheets and SQL. Recommended for all engineering and data science students as well as for those managing businesses and human resource.
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
