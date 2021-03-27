This is the second course in the Google Data Analytics Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills needed to apply to introductory-level data analyst jobs. You’ll build on your understanding of the topics that were introduced in the first Google Data Analytics Certificate course. The material will help you learn how to ask effective questions to make data-driven decisions, while connecting with stakeholders’ needs. Current Google data analysts will continue to instruct and provide you with hands-on ways to accomplish common data analyst tasks with the best tools and resources.
This course is part of the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
What you will learn
Explain how each step of the problem-solving road map contributes to common analysis scenarios.
Discuss the use of data in the decision-making process.
Demonstrate the use of spreadsheets to complete basic tasks of the data analyst including entering and organizing data.
Describe the key ideas associated with structured thinking.
Skills you will gain
- Spreadsheet
- Questioning
- Decision-Making
- Problem Solving
- Data Analysis
No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.
Offered by
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Effective questions
To do the job of a data analyst, you need to ask questions and problem-solve. In this part of the course, you’ll check out some common analysis challenges and how analysts address them. You'll also learn about effective questioning techniques that can help guide your analysis.
Data-driven decisions
In analytics, data drives decision-making. In this part of the course, you’ll explore data of all kinds and its impact on real-life choices and strategies. You’ll also learn how to share your data through reports and dashboards.
More spreadsheet basics
Spreadsheets are a very important data analytics tool. In this part of the course, you will learn about how data analysts use spreadsheets in their work every day. You will also explore why structured thinking helps analysts better understand problems and come up with solutions.
Always remember the stakeholder
Successful data analysts learn to balance needs and expectations. In this part of the course, you’ll learn strategies for managing stakeholder expectations while establishing clear communication with your team.
Reviews
- 5 stars78.69%
- 4 stars16.91%
- 3 stars3.11%
- 2 stars0.70%
- 1 star0.57%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ASK QUESTIONS TO MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS
Very efficient, I'm really liking all the info that is being provided and it allows a hands on approach to help you retain so much info. The instructor is great, very upbeat and knowledgeable.
Very thankful for the opportunity and extremely satisfied with course content and presentation. I have learnt a lot about data analytics in just 2 courses and am determined to move forward.
It’s a great course, helps, and in light me more than I expected in what to focus my question and who and when I ask especially the type of the question and the level of the people I should ask.
I feel like this course was rather lackluster and only reinforces basics that most professionals and/or fresh graduates are already aware of. Regardless, it was a good refresher and quick paced.
About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth field of data analytics, no experience or degree required. Get professional training designed by Google and have the opportunity to connect with top employers. There are 380,000 U.S. job openings in data analytics with a $74,000 median entry-level salary.¹
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
What is the refund policy?
What is data analytics?
Why start a career in data analytics?
Why enroll in the Google Data Analytics Certificate?
What background is required?
Do you need to be strong at math to succeed in this certificate?
What tools and platforms are taught in the curriculum?
Which “spreadsheet” platform is being taught?
Do you need to take each course in course order?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.