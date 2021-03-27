About this Course

3,529,392 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain how each step of the problem-solving road map contributes to common analysis scenarios.

  • Discuss the use of data in the decision-making process.

  • Demonstrate the use of spreadsheets to complete basic tasks of the data analyst including entering and organizing data.

  • Describe the key ideas associated with structured thinking.

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Questioning
  • Decision-Making
  • Problem Solving
  • Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 8 in the
Google Data Analytics
Beginner Level

No prior experience with spreadsheets or data analytics required. All you need is high-school level math and a curiosity about how things work.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(250,879 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Effective questions

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Data-driven decisions

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

More spreadsheet basics

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Always remember the stakeholder

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ASK QUESTIONS TO MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS

View all reviews

About the Google Data Analytics Professional Certificate

Google Data Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder